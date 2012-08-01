Russia's 1st Same-Day Cargo Ship Flight to Space Station (Photos)

Soyuz Rocket Launches Progress 48 Ship

A Russian Soyuz rocket launches into space carrying the unmanned Progress 48 cargo ship on a first-ever 6-hour flight to the International Space Station on Aug. 1 EDT in 2012. The rocket launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Central Asia.

Russian Progress 48 Approaches International Space Station

The robotic Russian Progress 48 supply ship is pictured as it approaches the International Space Station on Aug. 1, 2012.

Russian Progress 48 Arrives at Space Station

The unmanned Russian Progress 48 spacecraft arrives at the International Space Station on Aug. 1, 2012. The cargo ship docked to the space station roughly six hours after it launched into orbit.

Progress 48 Spacecraft Approaches Space Station

The robotic Russian Progress 48 cargo ship approaches the International Space Station on Aug. 1, 2012.

Progress 48 Supply Ship at Launch Pad

The unmanned Russian supply ship Progress 48 is raised into launch position ahead of its Aug. 1, 2012 EDT launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Central Asia. The Progress 48 capsule will attempt to launch and deliver tons of cargo to the International Space Station in a single day in a first-ever test.

Progress 48 Supply Ship Preparation

The Russian Progress 48 supply ship is prepared for its Aug. 1, 2012 launch. The spacecraft will launch and dock with the International Space Station in an unprecedented test flight.

Progress 48 Cargo Ship Launch Profile

This NASA TV graphic depicts the launch profile for Russia's Progress 48 cargo ship to the International Space Station on Aug. 1 EDT, 2012.

Russia's Progress Cargo Spacecraft

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

Russia's unmanned Progress spacecraft are the workhorse delivery ships of the country's space fleet. See how Russia's Progress cargo vehicles work in this Space.com infographic.

Progress 48 Supply Ship Launch: Mission Control

The view from Russia's Mission Control Center just after the successful launch of the unmanned Progress 48 cargo ship toward the International Space Station on Aug. 1 EDT, 2012. The mission marked the first ISS-bound flight to launch and dock on the same day.