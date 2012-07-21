Photos: Japan Launches 3rd Robotic Supply Ship to Space Station

Japan's H-2B Rocket Launches HTV-3

JAXA

Japan's robotic HTV-3 cargo spaceship launches July 20, 2012 from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The spacecraft is carrying new supplies for the International Space Station.

Japan's H-2B Rocket Launches HTV-3

JAXA

Japan's robotic HTV-3 cargo spaceship launches July 20, 2012 from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The spacecraft is carrying new supplies for the International Space Station.

Japan's H-2B Rocket Launches HTV-3

JAXA

Japan's robotic HTV-3 cargo spaceship launches July 20, 2012 from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The spacecraft is carrying new supplies for the International Space Station.

Inside Japan's Huge Space Truck (Infographic)

Ross Toro, SPACE.com contributor

Japan's H-2 Transfer Vehicles are disposable cargo ships that carry supplies to the International Space Station.

Japan's H-2B Rocket Launches HTV-3

JAXA

Japan's robotic HTV-3 cargo spaceship launches July 20, 2012 from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The spacecraft is carrying new supplies for the International Space Station.

Japan's H-2B Rocket Launches HTV-3

JAXA

Japan's robotic HTV-3 cargo spaceship launches July 20, 2012 from Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan. The spacecraft is carrying new supplies for the International Space Station.

Japan Moves HTV-3 to Launch Pad

JAXA

A Japanese H-2B rocket rolls out to the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center for the July 20, 2012 launch of JAXA's H-2 Transfer Vehicle 3. The HTV-3 spacecraft is delivering tons of new supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Japan Moves HTV-3 to Launch Pad

JAXA

A Japanese H-2B rocket rolls out to the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center for the July 20, 2012 launch of JAXA's H-2 Transfer Vehicle 3. The HTV-3 spacecraft is delivering tons of new supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Japan Moves HTV-3 to Launch Pad

JAXA

A Japanese H-2B rocket reaches the launch pad at Tanegashima Space Center for the July 20, 2012 launch of JAXA's H-2 Transfer Vehicle 3. The HTV-3 spacecraft is delivering tons of new supplies and equipment to the International Space Station.

Japanese H2-B rocket

NASA TV

The robotic HTV-3 cargo spacecraft sits poised on its H-2B rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan.

Japanese Launch Site

NASA TV

The robotic HTV-3 cargo spacecraft sits poised on its H-2B rocket at the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan.