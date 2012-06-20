Launch Photos: Secret US Spy Satellite NROL-38 Blasts Off

Spy Satellite NROL-38 Launches: June 20, 2012
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket launches the classified NROL-38 spy satellite into orbit from Space Launch Complex-41 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on June 20, 2012. Liftoff occurred at 8:28 a.m. EDT. The national security satellite will be used by the National Reconnaissance Office.
Atlas 5 Rocket Ready to Launch NROL-38 Mission
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch vehicle stands ready to launch the NROL-38 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office. Launch date: June 20, 2012.
Atlas 5 Rocket with NROL-38 Mission Through Doors
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V launch vehicle, carrying the NROL-38 mission for the National Reconnaissance Office, is rolled to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex-41. Launch date: June 20, 2012.
