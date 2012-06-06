Space Shuttle Enterprise's Sea Trek to NYC Museum (Photos)

Enterprise Sails by the Statue of Liberty
Atop a barge on Wednesday, June 6, 2012, the space shuttle Enterprise was towed on the Hudson River past the Statue of Liberty on its way to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, where it will be permanently displayed.
Enterprise Lifted by Crane onto Intrepid Museum
Intrepid Museum tweeted this photo of the shuttle Enterprise on June 6, 2012. The museum wrote: "A better shot of the craning process #intrepidshuttle http://pic.twitter.com/ZBWFSQqF."
Enterprise Craned Onto Deck of Intrepid Museum
Space shuttle Enterprise is craned onto the flight deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City on June 6, 2012.
Enterprise on the Hudson
The shuttle Enterprise is hoisted onto the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum’s deck, as seen from a nearby Manhattan office, June 6, 2012.
Shuttle Enterprise Arriving at the Intrepid Museum
The Intrepid Museum tweeted this photo on June 6, 2012. The museum wrote: "Starting to pull in on south side of Pier 86 #intrepidshuttle pic.twitter.com/gbBejohw."
Shuttle Enterprise with Fire Boat
Intrepid Museum tweeted this photo on June 6, 2012. The museum tweeted: "#intrepidshuttle getting in to place before she docks @intrepidmuseum pic.twitter.com/5Oa78YZp."
Shuttle Enterprise and Statue of Liberty
This still from an NBC New York webcast shows NASA's space shuttle Enterprise passing the Statue of Liberty while sailing up the Hudson River to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.
Shuttle Enterprise and WTC
Space shuttle Enterprise sails up NYC's Hudson Rover with the World Trade Center's Freedom Tower in the background while traveling to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.
Shuttle Enterprise and Empire State Building
NASA's space shuttle Enterprise sails up New York City's Hudson River with the Empire State Building in the background while en route to its new home, the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.
Space Shuttle Enterprise Takes Manhattan
Space shuttle Enterprise sails up the Hudson River with Lower Manhattan in the background while traveling to NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.
Enterprise Docked at NJ Terminal
Space exploration enthusiast Max Wieder sent in this photo on June 4, 2012. He wrote: "I was at the Global Marine terminal in New Jersey this afternoon and got several pictures of the Enterprise docked at Weeks terminal."