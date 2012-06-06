Space Shuttle Enterprise's Sea Trek to NYC Museum (Photos)

Enterprise Sails by the Statue of Liberty

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Atop a barge on Wednesday, June 6, 2012, the space shuttle Enterprise was towed on the Hudson River past the Statue of Liberty on its way to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, where it will be permanently displayed.

Enterprise Lifted by Crane onto Intrepid Museum

Intrepid Museum (via Twitter @IntrepidMuseum)

Intrepid Museum tweeted this photo of the shuttle Enterprise on June 6, 2012. The museum wrote: "A better shot of the craning process #intrepidshuttle http://pic.twitter.com/ZBWFSQqF."

Enterprise Craned Onto Deck of Intrepid Museum

collectSPACE.com/Ben Cooper

Space shuttle Enterprise is craned onto the flight deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City on June 6, 2012.

Enterprise on the Hudson

John Abrashkin/Honeybee Robotics

The shuttle Enterprise is hoisted onto the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum’s deck, as seen from a nearby Manhattan office, June 6, 2012.

Shuttle Enterprise Arriving at the Intrepid Museum

Intrepid Museum (via Twitter as @IntrepidMuseum)

The Intrepid Museum tweeted this photo on June 6, 2012. The museum wrote: "Starting to pull in on south side of Pier 86 #intrepidshuttle pic.twitter.com/gbBejohw."

Shuttle Enterprise with Fire Boat

Intrepid Museum (via Twitter @IntrepidMuseum)

Intrepid Museum tweeted this photo on June 6, 2012. The museum tweeted: "#intrepidshuttle getting in to place before she docks @intrepidmuseum pic.twitter.com/5Oa78YZp."

Shuttle Enterprise and Statue of Liberty

This still from an NBC New York webcast shows NASA's space shuttle Enterprise passing the Statue of Liberty while sailing up the Hudson River to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.

Shuttle Enterprise and WTC

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Space shuttle Enterprise sails up NYC's Hudson Rover with the World Trade Center's Freedom Tower in the background while traveling to the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.

Shuttle Enterprise and Empire State Building

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

NASA's space shuttle Enterprise sails up New York City's Hudson River with the Empire State Building in the background while en route to its new home, the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.

Space Shuttle Enterprise Takes Manhattan

Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

Space shuttle Enterprise sails up the Hudson River with Lower Manhattan in the background while traveling to NYC's Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum on June 6, 2012.

Enterprise Docked at NJ Terminal

Max Wieder

Space exploration enthusiast Max Wieder sent in this photo on June 4, 2012. He wrote: "I was at the Global Marine terminal in New Jersey this afternoon and got several pictures of the Enterprise docked at Weeks terminal."