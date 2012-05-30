SpaceX Makes History: Dragon's Space Station Arrival in Pictures

Maneuvering Dragon to the Docking Port

ESA/NASA

SpaceX's Dragon unmanned cargo spacecraft successfully docked with the International Space Station on May 25, 2012, the first commercial vehicle to do so. Photo taken by Dutch astronaut André Kuipers.

Monitoring Dragon's Approach

ESA/NASA

SpaceX Dragon Attaches to the ISS

ESA/NASA

Dragon Attached to ISS

NASA TV

The Dragon capsule is attached to the International Space Station on May 25, 2012.

Dragon Spacecraft Berthing ISS

ESA/NASA

Andre Kuipers Inside Dragon Capsule

NASA

This view of European Space Agency astronaut Andre Kuipers, Expedition 31 flight engineer, is among the first set of imagery from the crew showing the freshly opened SpaceX Dragon spacecraft. This image was released May 28, 2012.

SpaceX's Dragon at Space Station

NASA

NASA astronauts Don Pettit (right) and Joe Acaba (left) with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andre Kuipers wave from inside SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, now attached to the International Space Station

The Gate to the Dragon's Lair

ESA/NASA

Dragon's Golden Gate

ESA/NASA

Approach to 10 Metres

ESA/NASA

Dragon's Hatch Visible

NASA TV

Dragon spacecraft's hatch is visible to a camera on the International Space Station as the station's robotic arm moves the capsule into place for docking, May 25, 2012.