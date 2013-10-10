Aurora 7: Astronaut Scott Carpenter's Mercury Flight in Pictures

Astronaut Scott Carpenter in Hanger S Crew Quarters During Suiting Exercise

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above, Carpenter, prime pilot for the Mercury-Atlas 7 flight, is seen in Hanger S crew quarters during a suiting exercise in 1962.

Scott Carpenter, 1925-2013

NASA (via RetroSpaceImages.com)

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above, Original astronaut Scott Carpenter, as seen in 1962 wearing his Mercury spacesuit, died Oct. 10, 2013.

Astronaut Scott Carpenter

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above, Carpenter, one of the original seven astronauts for Mercury Project selected by NASA on April 27, 1959. Boosted by the Mercury-Atlas vehicle, the MA-7 mission made the second marned orbital flight by the United States, and carried Astronaut Carpenter aboard Aurora 7 spacecraft to orbit the Earth three times.

Carpenter in White Room

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



The image above shows Inside Hangar S at the White Room Facility at Cape Canaveral, Florida, Mercury astronaut M. Scott Carpenter examines the honeycomb protective material on the main pressure bulkhead (heat shield) of his Mercury capsule nicknamed "Aurora 7.

Astronaut Scott Carpenter in a Pressure Suit

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Carpenter is wearing a Mercury pressure suit during astronaut training at Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Astronaut Scott Carpenter and Technician Joe Schmidt During Suiting Exercise

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Mercury Astronaut M. Scott Carpenter, prime pilot for the Mercury-Atlas 7 flight, and Crew Equipment Specialist Joe Schmidt are before a suiting exercise. Schmidt is seen checking the gloves on the Carpenter's pressure suit.

Astronaut Scott Carpenter Looks into Aurora 7 Capsule

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Astronaut M. Scott Carpenter looks into his Mercury-Atlas 7 spacecraft, the Aurora 7, before being inserted to begin the launch.

Carpenter Launch

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Scott Carpenter's Aurora 7 Mercury Atlas rocket lifts off from Pad 14, Cape Canaveral, Florida, on May 24, 1962.

Earth and Sky Views Taken with Hand-held Camera During Mercury-Atlas 7

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Earth and sky views taken with hand-held camera by Astronaut M. Scott Carpenter during Mercury-Atlas 7 mission.

Earth and Sky Views Taken with Hand-held Camera During Mercury-Atlas 7

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Earth and sky views taken with hand-held camera by Astronaut M. Scott Carpenter during Mercury-Atlas 7 mission.

Astronaut Scott Carpenter Being Recovered from Ocean after MA-7 Flight

NASA

Original Mercury astronaut Scott Carpenter, 88, died on Oct. 10, 2013 following a stroke. Read the Full Story Here.



Above: Carpenter, prime pilot for the Mercury-Atlas 7 (MA-7) mission, is seen being recovered from Atlantic Ocean after MA-7 flight. A diver helps Carpenter into a life raft while the capsule floats nearby.