Vote Now! Best Space Stories of the Week - May 6, 2012

Dying Stars Munch on Planets, Supermoon Stares Down and Black Hole Bursts

Michael Wilce

From the bright supermoon to earth-like alien planets munching on stars, it's been a busy week in space. Vote for the week's best space story.



FIRST STOP: Giant Alien Planet May Have Split into 2 Earth-Size Worlds

S. Charpinet

A massive alien planet that may have been ripped into Earth-size chunks by its dying parent star is offering a unique glimpse into the evolution of other worlds and their stars, scientists say. [Full Story]



NEXT: SETI Telescope to Help US Air Force Track Space Junk

SETI Institute

A privately funded search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) has pulled in its antenna horns a tad to help the U.S. Air Force gauge human-made space junk circling Earth. [Full Story]



NEXT: Mars Volcanic Glass May Be Hotspot for Life

Black Hole Unleashes Extraordinarily Bright X-Ray Burst

Left image - Optical: ESO/VLT; Close-up - X-ray: NASA/CXC/Curtin University/R. Soria et al., Optical: NASA/STScI/Middlebury College/F. Winkler et al.

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has discovered an extraordinary outburst by a black hole in the spiral galaxy M83, located about 15 million light years from Earth. [Full Story]



NEXT: Reusable Space Plane Idea Intrigues Europeans

NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

Water may have played a role in forming plains of volcanic glass that spread across nearly a third of Mars. The interactions that shaped the glass also could create environments ripe for life. [Full Story]



NEXT: Black Hole Unleashes Extraordinarily Bright X-Ray Burst

ESA

A spaceplane called Vinci could be the vision vehicle for European Space Agency technology development aimed at realizing commercial suborbital transport for microgravity science, which NASA is already embarking on. [Full Story]



NEXT: Dark Matter Theories Challenged By Satellite Galaxy Discovery

NASA, ESA, the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration, and A. Evans (University of Virginia, Charlottesville/NRAO/Stony Brook University)

Astronomers have discovered a vast structure of satellite galaxies and clusters of stars surrounding our galaxy, stretching out across a million light years. The work challenges the existence of dark matter, part of the standard model for the evolution of the universe. [Full Story]



NEXT: Death Valley Doubles as Martian Crater for Mars Rover Team

Mike Wall/SPACE.com

Death Valley isn't a perfect stand-in for Mars — it's too hot here, for starters — but it's a great place to learn what NASA's new Curiosity rover will be doing once it arrives on the Red Planet in a few months. [Full Story]



NEXT: Monster Black Hole Caught Swallowing Unlucky Star

NASA, S. Gezari (The Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md.), A. Rest (Space Telescope Science Institute, Baltimore, Md.), and R. Chornock (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Cambridge, Ma.)

Astronomers have grabbed a front-row seat to the death of an unlucky star as it is gobbled up by a giant black hole. Intense radiation flares signal the star's death by black hole. [Full Story]



NEXT: Europe to Explore Jupiter's Icy Moons with JUICE Spacecraft

ESA/AOES

The European Space Agency will launch a deep-space mission to explore the icy moons of Jupiter in 2022, agency officials announced Tuesday (May 2). [Full Story]



NEXT: Spectacular 'Supermoon' Wows Skywatchers Around the World

Tim McCord

The biggest full moon of the year, a so-called "supermoon," rose into the night sky Saturday to the delight of skywatchers around the world, who captured the lunar sight in dazzling amateur astronomy photos. [Full Story]



NEXT: NASA, SETI Use Airship to Hunt Meteorites From Big Fireball