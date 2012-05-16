Photos: SpaceX Set for Historic Launch to Space Station

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket/Dragon Capsule Launch Abort

NASA TV

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon space capsule are seen atop a launch pad, fully fueled, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station just after aborting an attempted launch on May 19, 2012 at 5 a.m. ET.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket/Dragon Capsule at Night

NASA/Jim Grossmann

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stands topped with an unmanned Dragon space capsule - the first commercial spacecraft ever to launch to the International Space Station - on May 17, 2012. The rocket and Dragon are due to launch on May 19, 2012 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

Clara Moskowitz with Falcon 9

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

Clara Moskowitz, SPACE.com Assistant Managing Editor, stands in front of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. It is set to launch the Dragon cargo capsule to the International Space Station on Sunday, May 20, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Dragon on Launch Pad, May 2012

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo capsule stands on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral. Image taken May 18, 2012.

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket: T-1 Day

SPACE.com/Clara Moskowitz

SpaceX's first Falcon 9 rocket to launch an unmanned Dragon capsule to the International Space Station stands atop its launch pad at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla., one day before its May 19, 2012 launch.

Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Spacecraft Rolling to Launch Pad, May 2012

SpaceX

Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Spacecraft rolls to launch pad in May 2012.

Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Spacecraft Rolling to Launch Pad, April 2012

SpaceX

Falcon 9 Rocket and Dragon Spacecraft rolls to the launch pad in May 2012.

SpaceX COTS 2 Mission Patch

SpaceX

COTS 2 mission patch.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Dragon on Launch Pad, May 2012

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo capsule stands on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral. Image taken May 18, 2012.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 and Dragon on Launch Pad, May 2012

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon cargo capsule stands on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral. Image taken May 18, 2012.

Dragon Interior Loaded With Cargo

NASA

SpaceX's Dragon capsule is loaded with cargo to bring to the International Space Station. Launch is planned for March 20, 2012.