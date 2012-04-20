Rare Photos: Discovery and Enterprise - 2 Space Shuttles Nose-to-Nose

Discovery and Enterprise Face Off

NASA/Paul E. Alers

The noses of space shuttles Enterprise, left, and Discovery face one another at a transfer ceremony at the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Thursday, April 19, 2012, in Chantilly, Va.

Discovery and Enterprise Face Off

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Space Shuttles Enterprise, left, and Discovery meet nose-to-nose during the a transfer ceremony at the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Thursday, April 19, 2012, in Chantilly, Va.

Discovery and Enterprise Face Off

NASA/Bill Ingalls

Discovery, the first orbiter retired from NASA’s shuttle fleet, completed 39 missions, spent 365 days in space, orbited the Earth 5,830 times, and traveled 148,221,675 miles will take the place of Enterprise at the center to commemorate past achievements in space and to educate and inspire future generations of explorers at the center.

Discovery and Enterprise Face Off

NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Carolyn Russo

Space Shuttles Enterprise, left, and Discovery meet nose-to-nose at the beginning of a transfer ceremony at the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Thursday, April 19, 2012, in Chantilly, Va.

Discovery and Enterprise Face Off

NASA/Smithsonian Institution/Carolyn Russo

Space shuttles Enterprise, left, and Discovery meet nose-to-nose at the beginning of a transfer ceremony at the Smithsonian's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, Thursday, April 19, 2012, in Chantilly, Virginia.

Shuttle Enterprise Next to Marching Band

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Space shuttle Enterprise is seen as the United States Marine Corp Drum and Bugle Corps and Color Guard march by at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center Thursday, April 19, 2012 in Chantilly, Va

Transfer Ceremony Signing

NASA/Paul E. Alers

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden signs a document transferring space shuttle Discovery to the Smithsonian Institution as G. Wayne Clough, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, second from left, John R. Dailey, director of the National Air and Space Museum, right, and former U.S. Senator and astronaut John Glenn, left, look on during a ceremony commemorating the transition of space shuttle Discovery to the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

NASA's Charles Bolden Addresses the Crowd

NASA/Paul E. Alers

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, who commanded STS-51, speaks at the transfer ceremony for space shuttle Discovery

Shuttle Discovery Arrives at the Transfer Center

NASA/Carla Cioffi

Space shuttle Discovery is rolled toward the transfer ceremony at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center Thursday, April 19, 2012 in Chantilly, Va. Discovery will be permanently housed at the Udvar-Hazy Center, part of the Smithsonian Institution’s Air and Space Museum.

Shutte Enterprise Udvar-Hazy Roll-Back

NASA/Paul E. Alers

Space Shuttle Enterprise rolls from the Space Hangar at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center prior to a transfer ceremony, Thursday, April 19, 2012, in Chantilly, Va.