Gallery: Orbital Sciences' Cygnus Spaceship & Antares Rocket

Cygnus Cargo Logistics Spacecraft Approaching the ISS

Orbital Sciences Corporation

An artist's concept of Orbital Sciences' unmanned Cygnus cargo spacecraft approaching the International Space Station.

Orbital Sciences Antares Rocket Assembly

Orbital Sciences Corp.

An Orbital Sciences Corp. Antares rocket is seen partially assembled ahead of 2013 test flight.

Orbital Sciences Tests Antares Rocket Engines

NASA/Wallops Flight Facility

The commercial spaceflight company Orbital Sciences Corp. successfully tests the first stage engines of its Antares rocket during a hot fire test at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island, Va., on Feb. 22, 2013.

New Private Space Freighter Has Solid Backing

Karl Tate/SPACE.com.

This graphic shows Orbital Sciences' Cygnus spacecraft and Taurus 2 rocket, and compares them to NASA's space shuttles and SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Antares Rocket First Stage on Pad

NASA

The first stage of the Antares rocket stands on the pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility ahead of its February 2013 engine test-firing.

Antares Rocket Artist's View

Orbital Sciences

Artist's concept of Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket, formerly known as the Taurus 2.

Antares Rocket Rolls out to the Pad

NASA

Orbital Sciences Corp.’s Antares rocket rolls out to the launch pad at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the morning of Oct. 1, 2012. Over the next several months, Orbital plans a hot-fire test of the Antares first stage, the rocket's maiden flight, and a demonstration cargo mission to the International Space Station.

Antares First Stage Arrives at the Launch Pad

Orbital Sciences (via Twitter)

The first stage of Orbital Sciences' Antares rocket arrives at the pad at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Oct. 1, 2012.

Antares Rocket First Stage

NASA

The Antares rocket first stage left the Horizontal Integration Facility (HIF), beginning its one-mile trip to the launch pad aboard the specially designed Transporter/Erector/Launcher (TEL) at Wallops Island Launch Facility.

Antares Rocket First Stage Ascends to the Pad

NASA

The Antares rocket first stage ascends the ramp leading to the pad at Wallops Island.

Antares Rocket Launch Illustration

Orbital Sciences

An artist's illustration of an Orbital Sciences Antares rocket launching from Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va.