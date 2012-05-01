Star Trails Arc Over Ancient Landscape in Photo

Star trails shine over an ancient landscape in Iran in this stunning skywatcher photo.

Photographer Amin Jamshidi took this image in April 2012 of star trails over the Teimareh area in Golpaygan, Iran. More than 30,000 petroglyphs­­ dating as far back as 20,000 years ago have been counted in the region.

Star trails are lines of light created by caught on camera during long exposures. The image can be made by mounting the camera on a tripod, pointing it at the sky on a starry night and holding the shutter open for about 10 minutes. The rotation of the Earth during this time will create the circular arcs in the night sky, which radiate from either Polaris (the so-called North Star) or the Southern Cross.

Editor's note: If you have an amazing skywatching photo you'd like to share for a possible story or image gallery, please contact managing editor Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com.

Follow SPACE.com for the latest in space science and exploration news on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.