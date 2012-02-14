Planetary Science Takes a Hit in 2013 (Infographic)

President Barack Obama unveiled his proposed federal budget for 2013 today (Feb. 13), which includes $17.7 billion for NASA and requires painful cuts to the agency's Mars exploration plans that are already drawing criticism from astronomers. NASA's portion of the proposed 2013 budget features a cut on planetary science missions, but includes some funding boosts for space technology and human exploration. See how planetary science fares in 2013 for NASA in the above SPACE.com infographic.