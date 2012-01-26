In this space wallpaper, NASA's prolific planet-hunting spacecraft has hit the jackpot again, discovering 11 new planetary systems with 26 confirmed alien planets among them. The findings nearly double the number of bona fide planets found outside our solar system by the Kepler space observatory.
26 Alien Planets Around 11 Different Stars Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA Ames/UC Santa Cruz)
