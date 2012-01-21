Best Space Photos of the Week - Jan. 21, 2012

Bubbles, Eagles and an Oozing Super-Earth
From futuristic spaceships to bubbles in space, it's been a remarkable week for space photography.
Take a look at the most stunning space photos of the week here.
Photographer Sees Red Moon in Recent Total Lunar Eclipse
The moon glows a brilliant red in this skywatching photo taken by astrophotographer, Amir H. Abolfath of The World at Night (TWAN), during the Dec. 10 total lunar eclipse in the Zagros Mountains . The event marked the last of five eclipses to occur in 2011. [Full Story]
NEXT: Photographer Catches Dazzling View of Nighttime Rocket Launch
Visions of Interstellar Starship Travel
Illustrations from space artist Adrian Mann show the possible future of starship technology. [Full Story]
NEXT: Oozing Super-Earth: Images of Alien Planet 55 Cancri e
Photographer Catches Dazzling View of Nighttime Rocket Launch
- A launch photographer in Florida captured a photo Thursday (Jan. 19) of the gorgeous arc of a rocket liftoff reaching over a model of the space shuttle in the foreground. [Full Story]
NEXT: Gallery: Visions of Interstellar Starship Travel
Oozing Super-Earth
The alien planet 55 Cancri e is a rocky planet that orbits perilously close to its host star. [Full Story]
NEXT: Solar Flare May Spark Weekend Northern Lights Show
Solar Flare May Spark Weekend Northern Lights Show
A powerful flare erupted from the sun Thursday (Jan. 19), unleashing a plasma wave that may supercharge the northern lights for skywatchers in high latitudes this weekend. [Full Story]
NEXT: Air Force Launches New Military Communications Satellite Into Orbit
Air Force Launches New Military Communications Satellite Into Orbit
The U.S. military's new WGS-4 communications satellite launched into space atop a Delta 4 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida at 7:38 p.m. [More Photos]
NEXT: Sisters in a Circle: Pleiades Cluster Shines Bright in Skywatcher Photo
Sisters in a Circle: Pleiades Cluster Shines Bright in Skywatcher Photo
This image of a stunning star cluster seems to resemble old friends sitting in a circle. The photo is of M45 open star cluster often called Pleiades. [Full Story]
NEXT: Figure Eight: Skywatcher Captures Sun's Graceful Curve
Figure Eight: Skywatcher Captures Sun's Graceful Curve
The dots forming a curved figure-8 pattern in this skywatching image mark where the sun appeared in the sky every day at exactly 9 a.m. local time in the small town of Veszprem, Hungary. [Full Story]
NEXT: Iconic Eagle Nebula Soars in Eye-Popping New Images
Iconic Eagle Nebula Soars in Eye-Popping New Images
A pair of European space telescopes has snapped a stunning new view of one of the most iconic deep-space objects ever seen: the Eagle nebula. [Full Story]
NEXT: Space Bubbles Offer Glimpse at Our Sun's Evolution
Space Bubbles Offer Glimpse at Our Sun's Evolution
Bubbles full of stars are now shedding light on how our sun and its siblings might have formed, a new study reveals. [Full Story]