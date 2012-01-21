Best Space Photos of the Week - Jan. 21, 2012

Bubbles, Eagles and an Oozing Super-Earth

far-infrared: ESA/Herschel/PACS/SPIRE/Hill, Motte, HOBYS Key Programme Consortium; X-ray: ESA/XMM-Newton/EPIC/XMM-Newton-SOC/Boulanger

From futuristic spaceships to bubbles in space, it's been a remarkable week for space photography.



Take a look at the most stunning space photos of the week here.

Photographer Sees Red Moon in Recent Total Lunar Eclipse

Amir H. Abolfath

The moon glows a brilliant red in this skywatching photo taken by astrophotographer, Amir H. Abolfath of The World at Night (TWAN), during the Dec. 10 total lunar eclipse in the Zagros Mountains . The event marked the last of five eclipses to occur in 2011. [Full Story]



Visions of Interstellar Starship Travel

Adrian Mann

Illustrations from space artist Adrian Mann show the possible future of starship technology. [Full Story]



Photographer Catches Dazzling View of Nighttime Rocket Launch

MIKE KILLIAN / ARES INSTITUTE & AMERICASPACE.COM

- A launch photographer in Florida captured a photo Thursday (Jan. 19) of the gorgeous arc of a rocket liftoff reaching over a model of the space shuttle in the foreground. [Full Story]



Oozing Super-Earth

NASA

The alien planet 55 Cancri e is a rocky planet that orbits perilously close to its host star. [Full Story]



Solar Flare May Spark Weekend Northern Lights Show

NASA/SDO

A powerful flare erupted from the sun Thursday (Jan. 19), unleashing a plasma wave that may supercharge the northern lights for skywatchers in high latitudes this weekend. [Full Story]



Air Force Launches New Military Communications Satellite Into Orbit

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

The U.S. military's new WGS-4 communications satellite launched into space atop a Delta 4 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base in Florida at 7:38 p.m. [More Photos]



Sisters in a Circle: Pleiades Cluster Shines Bright in Skywatcher Photo

Bill Snyder

This image of a stunning star cluster seems to resemble old friends sitting in a circle. The photo is of M45 open star cluster often called Pleiades. [Full Story]



Figure Eight: Skywatcher Captures Sun's Graceful Curve

Tamas Ladanyi / astrophoto.hu / twanight.org

The dots forming a curved figure-8 pattern in this skywatching image mark where the sun appeared in the sky every day at exactly 9 a.m. local time in the small town of Veszprem, Hungary. [Full Story]



Iconic Eagle Nebula Soars in Eye-Popping New Images

A pair of European space telescopes has snapped a stunning new view of one of the most iconic deep-space objects ever seen: the Eagle nebula. [Full Story]



Space Bubbles Offer Glimpse at Our Sun's Evolution

NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA

Bubbles full of stars are now shedding light on how our sun and its siblings might have formed, a new study reveals. [Full Story]