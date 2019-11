Photos: Air Force Satellite Launch Lights Up the Night

Delta 4 Rocket Launch Over Florida

MIKE KILLIAN / ARES INSTITUTE & AMERICASPACE.COM

Photographer Mike Killian captured this picture of the Jan. 19 Delta 4 rocket launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Wideband Global SATCOM-4 Satellite Launch 1

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta 4 rocket blasts off from Space Launch Complex-37 at 7:38 p.m. EST on Jan. 19. 2012, with the Air Force's Wideband Global SATCOM-4 (WGS-4) satellite.

Delta 4 Rocket Carrying Wideband Global SATCOM-4 Satellite 1

United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV stands ready for launch at Space Launch Complex-37 with the Air Force's Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-4) payload. The rocket launched Jan. 19, 2012.

