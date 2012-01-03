Photos: NASA Tests Orion Spacecraft Parachutes: Dec. 20, 2011

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

