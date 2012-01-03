Trending

Photos: NASA Tests Orion Spacecraft Parachutes: Dec. 20, 2011

By Spaceflight 

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Orion Parachute Drop Test

NASA

A test article that mimics the Orion spacecraft is seen under parachutes Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2011 as NASA engineers conducted a drop test above Yuma, Ariz. The Orion team was examining how the spacecraft would land under only two parachutes, instead of the normal three.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.