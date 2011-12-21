Blastoff! Most Amazing Rocket Launch Photos of 2011

NASA's NPP Launch from Afar
NASA's NPP climate and weather satellite roars into space on Oct. 28, 2011.
India Launches New Satellite on July 15, 2011
The Indian Space Research Organiztion launches a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying the new GSAT-12 communications satellite on July 15, 2011 in a mission from the Satish Space Centre at Sriharikota Island off India's southeastern coast.
Juno Launch as Seen by Astronaut Nicole Stott
Astronaut Nicole Stott caught Juno's launch on August 5, 2011. She tweeted the picture with this comment: "Our view of Juno launch from Cocoa Beach. Next stop Jupiter! Beautiful!"
THAAD Missile Test 2011
A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor is launched during the system's first operational test at 1:56 a.m. EDT Oct. 5, 2011, at the Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii. The test was conducted by the Ballistic Missile Defense System Operational Test Agency with the support of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency. During the test the THAAD system engaged and simultaneously intercepted two ballistic missile targets.
Shuttle Launch From Plane
Ryan Graff took this photo of space shuttle Atlantis' final launch from the window of a Southwest Airlines plane. Photo was posted on Twitter by Ryan Graff's brother, Chad Graff @ChadGraff.
X-37B Soars Toward Space
The Air Force's second X-37B space plane soars toward space atop an Atlas 5 rocket after launching from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on March 5, 2011.
Japan HTV-2 Launch
Japan's Kounotori 2 unmanned cargo spacecraft launches toward the International Space Station Jan. 22, 2010.
ESA's ATV-2 Johannes Kepler Launches Toward ISS
ESA’s second Automated Transfer Vehicle, was launched today evening from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, in French Guiana, at 22:50:55 CET by an Ariane 5 to deliver critical supplies and reboost the International Space Station
Shuttle Discovery's Long Shadows
The exhaust plume of space shuttle Discovery casts a long shadow after the shuttle's final launch on Feb. 24, 2011 to kick off NASA's STS-133 mission to the International Space Station.
Glory Satellite Launches on Taurus XL Rocket
An Orbital Sciences Corporation Taurus XL rocket carrying NASA’s Glory spacecraft launched from Space Launch Complex 576-E here at 2:09 a.m. (PST) March 4, 2011.
Soyuz Named For Yuri Gagarin Blasts Off
A Russian Soyuz TMA-21 spacecraft, named for famed cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin - the first human in space - launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on April 4, 2011 at 6:18 p.m. EDT.