NPP Launch Arc Space Wallpaper

By Science & Astronomy 

NPP Launch Arc
(Image: © NASA/Bill Ingalls)

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2011, an arc of light illuminates the pre-dawn sky at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., as a Delta II rocket launches with the NPOESS Preparatory Project (NPP) spacecraft payload. NPP carries five science instruments, including four new state-of-the-art sensors, which will provide critical data to help scientists understand the dynamics of long-term climate patterns and help meteorologists improve short-term weather forecasts in this amazing space wallpaper.

