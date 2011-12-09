Gallery: Dragon, SpaceX's Private Spacecraft

Space-flown Dragon Space Capsule

SPACE.com/Denise Chow

SpaceX showcased the company's flown Dragon space capsule at an event jointly hosted with Tesla Motors in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 10, 2011.

SpaceX's DragonLab

SpaceX.

A depiction of the SpaceX DragonLab™ - a free-flying, fully-recoverable, reusable spacecraft capable of hosting pressurized and unpressurized payloads.

Dragon Spacecraft in a Hangar

Brian Attiyeh/SpaceX

The Dragon spacecraft is mounted on a fixture in the hangar at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

Red Dragon May Go to Mars

SpaceX

This still from a SpaceX mission concept video shows a Dragon space capsule landing on the surface of Mars. SpaceX's Dragon is a privately built space capsule to carry unmanned payloads, and eventually astronauts, into space.

Dragon Capsule Earth Descent

SpaceX

This still from a SpaceX video shows the company's Dragon space capsule firing thrusters during a powered descent as it aims for a vertical landing at its launch site. The plan is part of SpaceX's vision for a completely reusable rocket and spacecraft.

Dragon Cargo Ship Approaches the International Space Station

SpaceX/NASA

A SpaceX Dragon cargo ship approaches the International Space Station in this artist's illustration.

Artist's Illustration of SpaceX's Dragon Space Capsule

SpaceX

An artist's illustration of SpaceX's Dragon space capsule in Earth orbit.

SpaceX's Dragon Spacecraft Passes Big Drop Test

SpaceX

Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) successfully droped its Dragon spacecraft from 14,000 feet in a high-altitude drop test to check its parachute and splashdown systems

Dragon in Space

This animation still depicts SpaceX's Dragon crew and cargo spacecraft on a mission to the International Space Station.

Dragon Qualification Unit

SpaceX

The Dragon qualification unit being outfitted with test Draco thruster housings. Depending on mission requirements, Dragon will carry as many as eighteen Draco thrusters per capsule.

Engineering Model of the SpaceX Dragon Capsule

SpaceX

The engineering model of the SpaceX Dragon capsule is to be on hand for public viewing at the Air and Space Expo.