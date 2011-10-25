Spellbinding Photos: The Dazzling Auroras of October 2011

This spectacular photo of red, pink and green auroras on Oct. 24, 2011 was taken by photographer Shawn Malone of Marquette, Michigan, from the shore of Lake Superior

Northern Lights of Oct. 24, 2011: Shawn Malone

Shawn Malone

Photographer Shawn Malone of Marquette, Mich., took this dazzling photo of the spectacular Oct. 24, 2011 northern lights display.

Northern Lights of Oct. 24, 2011: Samuel Hartman

Samuel Hartman

Skywatcher Samuel Hartman of State College, Pa., snapped this photo of the amazing Oct. 24, 2011 northern lights display. The aurora display was created from charged solar particles from an Oct. 22 sun storm that took two days to reach Earth.

Northern Lights of Oct. 24, 2011: Tom Pruzenski

Tom Pruzenski

Skywatcher Tom Pruzenski snapped this view of the Oct. 24, 2011 northern lights display while watching the rare red northern lights with his brother Chris on Oct. 24, 2011 from Hemlock, NY.

Northern Lights of Oct. 24, 2011: Jeff Berkes

Jeff Berkes

Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes took this photo of a dazzling aurora display from West Chester, Pa., on Oct. 24, 2011.

Northern Lights of Oct. 24, 2011: Colin Chatfield

Colin Chatfield

Canadian skywatcher Colin Chatfield caught this view of a stunning aurora display over his home in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on Oct. 24, 2011.