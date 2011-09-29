Photos: China Launches First Space Lab, Tiangong 1

China's Tiangong-1 Lifts Off
China launches the Tiangong-1 space lab module Sept. 29, 2011 atop a Chinese Long March 2F rocket from the Gobi desert.
Tiangong 1 Space Lab Gets Rocket
Chinese engineers assemble the Long March 2F T1 rocket that will launch the Tiangong 1 space laboratory into orbit in 2011.
China's Tiangong 1 Space Lab
This artist's illustration from a China space agency video shows the Tiangong 1 space laboratory, a prototype module for the country's planned space station.
China's Tiangong-1 space lab module, the precursor for a manned space station, launched on Sept. 29, 2011.
Tiangong-1 Launch Rocket View
The view from China's Long March 2F rocket as it launches the Tiangong-1 module Sept. 29, 2011.
China's Tiangong Mission Control
A view of China's Mission Control Center during the launch of Tiangong-1 Sept. 29, 2011
Long March 2F Rocket
A view of the Long March 2F rocket engines during China's Tiangong-1 liftoff Sept. 29, 2011.
Tiangong Spacecraft Separation
Spacecraft separation for China's Tiangong-1 module from its Long March 2F rocket
Tiangong 1 Space Lab Orbital Diagram
China's planned orbit for the Tiangong 1 space lab after launch a 350-kilometer path around Earth.
An illustration of China's Tiangong-1 spacecraft just after its launch on Sept. 29, 2011, as seen from Chinese Mission Control.
China's Tiangong 1 at the Launch Site
China's Tiangong 1 spacecraft and Long March 2F rocket is pictured at the launch site after being transferred from a facility at the Jiuquan Satellite Launching Center.