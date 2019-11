On Thursday 18 August, the sky above the Allgäu Public Observatory in southwestern Bavaria was an example of two very different phenomena: one an example of advanced technology, and the other of nature’s dramatic power. (Image: © ESO/M. Kornmesser)

The new laser guide star unit of the Allgäu Public Observatory in southwestern Bavaria, Germany, tests a powerful laser beam on August 18, 2011, while lightning also flashes in the background in this amazing space wallpaper. Wallpapers Standard

800x600

1024x768

1280x1024

1600x1200

Wide

1280x800

1440x900

1680x1050

1920x1200