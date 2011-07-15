Attired in training versions of their shuttle launch and entry suits, these four astronauts take a break in this stunning desktop space wallpaper to pose for the STS-135 crew portrait. Pictured are NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson (center right), commander; Doug Hurley (center left), pilot; Rex Walheim and Sandy Magnus, both mission specialists.
Space Shuttle Atlantis Astronauts Before Their Mission Space Wallpaper
(Image: © NASA)
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.