Space Shuttle Atlantis Astronauts Before Their Mission Space Wallpaper

By Spaceflight 

Space Shuttle Atlantis Astronauts
(Image: © NASA)

Attired in training versions of their shuttle launch and entry suits, these four astronauts take a break in this stunning desktop space wallpaper to pose for the STS-135 crew portrait. Pictured are NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson (center right), commander; Doug Hurley (center left), pilot; Rex Walheim and Sandy Magnus, both mission specialists.

