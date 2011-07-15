Space Shuttle Atlantis Astronauts Before Their Mission Space Wallpaper

Attired in training versions of their shuttle launch and entry suits, these four astronauts take a break in this stunning desktop space wallpaper to pose for the STS-135 crew portrait. Pictured are NASA astronauts Chris Ferguson (center right), commander; Doug Hurley (center left), pilot; Rex Walheim and Sandy Magnus, both mission specialists.

