This false-color space wallpaper shows the volcano Sapas Mons, which is located in the broad equatorial rise called Atla Regio.The dark flows on the lower right are thought to be smoother than the brighter ones near the central part of the volcano. Many of the flows appear to have been erupted along the flanks of the volcano rather than from the summit. This type of flank eruption is common on large volcanoes on Earth, such as the Hawaiian volcanoes. If comparable to similar features on Earth, Atla Regio probably formed when large volumes of molten rock upwelled from areas within the interior of Venus known as 'hot spots.'
False Color Image of Volcano Sapas Mons Space Wallpaper
