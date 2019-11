WISE, the Wide-field QInfrared Survey Explorer, took this picture of one of the closest star forming regions, a part of the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex. It lies some 400 light-years from Earth. Dust clouds and embedded newborn stars glow at infrared wavelengths in the false-color composition. (Image: © NASA, JPL-Caltech, WISE Team )

