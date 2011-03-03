2011 Solar and Lunar Eclipse Skywatching Guide

There will be two total lunar eclipses and four partial solar eclipses in 2011.
January 4 Partial Solar Eclipse
This partial eclipse will be visible at sunrise in northwestern Europe and northwestern Africa, at midday in northeastern Africa and the Middle East, and at sunset in central Asia.
Times of maximum eclipse and magnitudes at major cities:
Berlin
08:27 UT
0.81
Cairo
08:31 UT
0.55
Helsinki
08:50 UT
0.85
Istanbul
08:37 UT
0.71
Kabul
09:52 UT
0.27
Karachi
09:46 UT
0.09
London
08:12 UT
0.75
Moscow
09:04 UT
0.81
Paris
08:09 UT
0.73
Vienna
08:25 UT
0.78
June 1 Partial Solar Eclipse
This partial eclipse is visible mainly in the high Arctic.
Times of maximum eclipse and magnitude at major cities:
Alert
21:36 UT
0.43
Hammerfest
21:30 UT
0.59
Harbin
20:01 UT
0.23
North Pole
21:21 UT
0.47
Reykjavík
22:01 UT
0.46
Sapporo
19:50 UT
0.08
St. John’s
22:39 UT
0.05
Trondheim
21:02 UT
0.05
June 15 Total Lunar Eclipse
This will be an almost central total lunar eclipse. The complete eclipse will be visible in most of Africa, the Middle East, and southern Asia, and parts of the eclipse will be visible throughout Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Maximum eclipse will be at 20:13 UT.
July 1 Partial Solar Eclipse
This partial eclipse is visible only in a small area of ocean near Antarctica, south of Africa
November 25 Partial Solar Eclipse
This partial eclipse will be visible from southern South Africa, Antarctica, and New Zealand.
Times of maximum eclipse and magnitude at major cities:
Cape Town
04:53 UT
0.11
Dunedin
07:41 UT
0.19
Hobart
07:49 UT
0.06
McMurdo
06:52 UT
0.70
December 10 Total Lunar Eclipse
This total eclipse is well placed for observers in eastern Asia, Australia, and northwestern North America. It is will be visible at moonrise in Africa and Europe, and at moonset in North America. Maximum eclipse will be at 14:32 UT.
Source: RASC Observer's Handbook 2011
