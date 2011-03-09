Bright Asteroids of 2011 - Viewer's Guide

The newly discovered object, officially designated 2011 CQ1, is shown in this image from Tzec Maun Observatory in New Mexico.

The following asteroids are expected to become brighter than magnitude 9 (on the reverse scale used by astronomers to measure brightness) and more than 90 degrees from the sun during 2011.

This timetable depicts the optimum viewing seasons for asteroids in the night sky in 2011. Asteroid appearances are listed in terms of magnitude, with the larger numbers indicating dimmer objects. Source: RASC Observer's Handbook 2011 (Image credit: Geoff Gaherty/Starry Night)

Telescopes or binoculars are typically vital to spotting even the largest, brightest asteroids in deep space.

This chart above details the major asteroid targets, as well as their expected brightness and the best moths in which to look for them. Consult a skywatching almanac for their anticipated locations in the night sky at specific dates.

This article was provided to SPACE.com by Starry Night Education, the leader in space science curriculum solutions.