Cosmic Nebulas Dazzle in New Space Telescope Photos

An image of the Flaming Star Nebula, taken in infrared light by NASA's WISE space telescope.
(Image: © NASA/JPL-Caltech/WISE Team)
NASA's WISE infrared
The new pictures
The first
AE Aurigae is a
The enhanced colors
This WISE
This huge
This mosaic
The Flame Nebula is
The third nebula,
This final
The nebula is a
The large, green
Since its launch,
In late September,
The spacecraft is
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.