Zero-G announces plans for once-in-a-lifetime zero gravity musical concerts

Tired of the same old birthday parties, anniversaries and weddings at theme parks, tropical resorts, aboard cruise ships or in gourmet restaurants?

Well, those adventurous souls with deep pockets and burgeoning bank accounts might consider something far more exotic now that Zero-G, the zero gravity space tourism company announced their intent to start offering private concerts aboard their specially outfitted aircraft.

Zero-G Corporation is a private space entertainment and tourism enterprise founded in 1993 and based in Exploration Park, Florida. They’ve been offering microgravity flights aboard G-Force One, their modified Boeing 727-200, since 2004 and have hosted thousands from Martha Stewart to Stephen Hawking to Buzz Aldrin.

Now Zero-G is taking performance venues to new heights with reports of a crazy concert series currently planned starting in 2023 featuring reduced gravity parabolic flights with live music. As the firm hosts more of these unique concerts, they intend to expand on the types of performances that are possible in zero gravity.

Zero-G is currently the planet’s only commercial opportunity for individuals to experience weightlessness without actually launching into space at reasonable costs. ﻿Flights last roughly 100 minutes and consist of fifteen parabolas, each one simulating 30 seconds of reduced gravity.

To accomplish its aerobatic maneuvers, G-Force One’s revamped hydraulic system allows for continuous hydraulic pressure during these FAA-approved parabolic interludes. With passenger seats located at the rear of the aircraft, the reconfigured interior allows for maximum floating space which is divided into sections and padded floor-to-ceiling for comfort and safety.

Zero-G is taking performance venues to new heights with its new concert series. (Image credit: Zero-G)

Zero-G has already held a zero gravity rave flight and their first performances will center on DJs, rap, and pop artists, but they do plan on eventually supporting instrument groups in the future.

"This all started as an unexpected casual conversation we were having with members of the company tossing around wild "what-if?" ideas and throwing everything out there," Greg Melon, Director of Marketing & Consumer Sales, tells Space.com. "We eventually came up with the notion of what if we turned G-Force One into a concert venue. We already had the set-up and we did it once before. After chewing on the idea for two weeks afterward, it seemed like it had legs."

Melon, Gohd and the rest of the Zero-G team began reaching out to a few different labels and artists directly to gauge interest. They discovered that there was such an overwhelmingly positive response that it seemed like they would be doing themselves a disservice not to give it a shot.

"From the artist’s perspective, it's a way for them to push the boundaries of what's been done in live performances," Melon adds. "Everyone has some new crazy light show or onstage prop and it's just rinse and repeat. This is a way for them to host not only a memorable live music experience, but to host an unforgettable one.

"From the audience's side, it lets them have a unique experience listening to one of their favorite artists playing their favorite songs, but also doing it while floating in zero gravity with that artist only feet away in a more intimate setting considering that we only take 28 passengers at a time. The main way that our customers explain the sensation of zero gravity, even when there's not a concert, is life-changing."

Over the course of the concert flight passengers will hear a timed selection of three or four songs, while the plane is ascending and whenever they're pushing over and the zero gravity intervals begin.

Zero-G's special G-Force One aircraft. (Image credit: Zero-G)

"We provide guests or passengers their own Zero-G flight suit that they get to keep, which is cool because they then have a matching outfit with all the celebrities who have flown with us over the last 19 years like Elon Musk or James Cameron or Kate Upton," notes Melon. "We're treating costs just like any of our public consumer flights which we sell for $9,070 plus tax.

"We have no confirmed dates yet but we're expecting to do no less than three of these zero gravity concerts this year. Our goal is to make this as flexible as possible for the artists. We let them pick a time and location that suits their schedule. If someone wants to do a concert out of L.A. or Long Beach, so be it. Want to come down the Gulf Coast in Houston or hit Florida and Miami? That works for us too. Since we fly all around the country, as long as they have an 8,000-foot runway for us, we can really accommodate whatever timing and location the artist prefers."

For more detailed information, public flight schedules, and upcoming concerts visit the Zero-G website (opens in new tab).