Wildfires in Greece have burned land twice the size of Manhattan, satellite images reveal

Fire fronts (red) and burnt areas (dark brown) are captured on Monday (Aug. 12) in this image from European Sentinel-2 satellite.

A large wildfire has scorched 25,000 acres of land — twice the size of Manhattan — on the fringes of Athens, the capital of and largest city in Greece, according to European satellite images shared on Wednesday (Aug. 14).

The Copernicus Emergency Management Service (EMS) posted an image to X (formerly Twitter) showing the extent of the damage a day after hundreds of firefighters succeeded in containing what had become Greece's worst wildfire this year.

The fire first erupted on Sunday (Aug. 11) afternoon in Varnavas, a small town roughly 22 miles (35 kilometers) northeast of Athens. Fanned by strong winds and exacerbated by Greece's hottest and driest summers on record, the fire broke out into several fronts, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, including firefighters, Greek authorities said.

The extent of damage left in the wake of a large wildfire near Athens, Greece, is seen in satellite images taken on Monday (right). (Image credit: Planet Labs PBC)

Greek authorities requested that The Copernicus EMS — an Earth observation program that captures satellite imagery for emergency response during disasters — provide an initial estimate of the fire's extent and conduct an assessment of the damage. Images from the Sentinel-2 satellite captured on Monday (Aug. 12) showed a total of 168 active flames, including some just a few miles from the center of Athens, where 3 million people reside. Although Greece witnesses fires annually, none have come this close to the Greek capital, according to CNN .

A NOAA satellite captured smoke blowing from bright orange fires when it passed over the region, also on Monday. Extending over 180 miles (300 kilometers), the smoke cloud can be seen spreading southwest toward Libya in North Africa.

As spells of dry weather linked to human-driven climate change bake southern Europe in back-to-back heatwaves, fierce wildfires have also broken out in Spain and elsewhere in the Balkans.

