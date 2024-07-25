Powerful wildfires devastating Canada captured in satellite imagery
Thousands of people were evacuated from Jasper National Park in Alberta, CA.
Quick-moving wildfires continue to burn across Western Canada, keeping the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s GOES-R series satellites busy as they monitor hotspots and smoke plumes around the clock.
On Wednesday evening (July 24) in Jasper National Park, the largest national park in the Canadian Rockies, thousands of residents and tourists had to be evacuated as powerful fires scorched through the southern part of the community. According to the Associated Press, there were "significant losses" across the area as structures were burned to the ground and other nearby towns were also forced to flee. These fires began on Monday (July 22) following a significant fire that also occurred in Western Canada on May 10; that fire, in British Columbia, expanded and burned more than 13,000 acres of land in just three days.
Firefighters, weather forecasters and community leaders rely on satellites to provide a wider scope of fire and smoke movement; they use images taken by the Advanced Baseline Imager (ABI) instrument aboard each of the GOES-R satellites to aid with such monitoring needs. Using different spectral bands, the wavelengths from each of these instruments' channels can pick up smoke signals and identify hotspots during a wildfire, pinpoint the locations of those signals, and produce powerful images to paint a picture in near real-time of the growth and/or demise of each event.
By combining these snapshots with ground observations from officials and firefighters, even wildfire and smoke forecasts can be significantly improved. This benefits firefighting efforts because it helps teams better understand each particular fire and also can help communities have more lead time to evacuate if a fast-moving blaze takes a quick turn when the winds shift or if new fires ignite from another's embers.
Wildfire smoke forecasts are also important for other parts of North America downwind of the plumes. By detecting the intensity and movement of the smoke, air quality alerts can be issued to help communities, especially in major cities, prepare for the incoming impacts that at times can last for days and cause health issues — particularly for those with respiratory issues.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Meredith is a regional Murrow award-winning Certified Broadcast Meteorologist and science/space correspondent. She most recently was a Freelance Meteorologist for NY 1 in New York City & the 19 First Alert Weather Team in Cleveland. A self-described "Rocket Girl," Meredith's personal and professional work has drawn recognition over the last decade, including the inaugural Valparaiso University Alumni Association First Decade Achievement Award, two special reports in News 12's Climate Special "Saving Our Shores" that won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, multiple Fair Media Council Folio & Press Club of Long Island awards for meteorology & reporting, and a Long Island Business News & NYC TV Week "40 Under 40" Award.
The Logging industrial complex has replaced Canadas 'Forests' with monocrop pine plantations, which get killed by pine beetle, and then the standing dead trees go up in flames the next summer. Logging megacorporations drain the wetlands, destroy the soil humus that stores humidity well into the dry season, and erodes our topsoil that takes millennia to properly replace.
This abuse of our forests increases both flooding AND forest fire events, we have allowed billionaires to steal our 'forests' and turn them into cash crops. Pine Plantations that don't have the soil humus, wetlands that a old growth forest would. water absorbing (and ergo cooling) properties that a tall, healthy, biodiverse, well shaded old growth forest has. the destruction of biodiverse natural spaces is accelerated by widespread use of pesticides to kill all the broad leaf trees since they grow slower (and ergo make less money for these billionaires). The monocrop pine plantations we incorrectly still call 'forests' catch pine beetle en-mass, and then go up in flames in the heat of the summer since most of them are now dead and dry.
Write your politicians about the unsustainable actions of logging megacorporations who are pillaging rare ecosystems as fast as possible and shipping the unprocessed logs overseas. This is NOT a sustainable supply chain of industries, this is billionaires pillaging public resources as fast as possible. Sustainable logging is great, but these are not a family wood lot thats burning. the eco-crimes that Canada encourages is destroying a long term asset for a quick buck. Ecotourism alone would be worth more than the 1 time logging of a 500 year old tree.
BC Timber Sales is what you get when you cross Rhino Poachers with billion dollar, taxpayer-subsidized, for-profit, Corporate Industrial Complexes with titanic negative externalities.
https://ancientforestalliance.org/media-release/