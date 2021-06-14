Exclusive: Watch a featurette clip from 'Voyagers' Blu-ray release

Back on April 9, director Neil Burger's sci-fi thriller "Voyagers" had the distinction of being one of the first Hollywood films to open wide in theaters during the ongoing pandemic.

The spacefaring cast included Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp, Fionn Whitehead, Colin Farrell, Chanté Adams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Viveik Kalra, Archie Madekwe and Quintessa Swindell.

Described as a "Lord of the Flies" for today's digital age audience, the $30 million movie released by Lionsgate centers around 30 passengers on a multigenerational colony ship en route to a new exoplanet home. This intrepid crew of diverse, hand-picked astronauts is kept emotionally docile via a special beverage called "The Blue."

The movie poster for "Voyagers" (Image credit: Lionsgate)

When drugged crewmembers learn of its sensory-numbing effects and go off the liquid stabilizer, paranoia and madness erupt as their primitive natures emerge causing widespread havoc aboard the vessel.

Now "Voyagers" is primed to arrive on 4K ultra-HD combo pack, Blu-ray combo pack and DVD on June 15, and Space.com has an exclusive BTS featurette clip to share that explores the movie's minimalist visual style, set design, and dynamic stunt work.

Lionsgate's home entertainment offering also includes multiple special features and interviews with the film's cast and crew that delve further into the psychological themes and social allegory of the high-concept space odyssey. Strap in and prepare for a bumpy ride to the stars!

