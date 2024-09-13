Watch space aliens invade in wild new 'Venom: The Last Dance' trailer (video)

VENOM: THE LAST DANCE â€“ Final Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

"Til death do they part"

That wise-cracking alien Symbiote and its reluctant journalist host Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) are back as the villainous Venom in this third and last installment of Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' R-rated sci-fi horror franchise and we've got the final rowdy trailer for you to absorb and ingest.

Directed and written by "Venom" veteran Kelly Marcel, "Venom: The Last Dance" arrives in theaters on Oct. 25, 2024 just is time for Halloween. It's the final installment of the improbably successful trilogy that began back in 2018 with director Ruben Fleischer at the helm for "Venom" and was followed by the 2021 sequel, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," which was directed by Andy Serkis. Those two films have earned a collective $1.362 billion at the worldwide box office.

Official poster for "Venom: The Last Dance" (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Here's the official synopsis:

"In 'Venom: The Last Dance,' Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel's greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance."

This latest trailer retains all the hilarity and heroics we've come to love with the Venom character. Hardy is certainly still fully invested in his shape-shifting Eddie Brock, and this time Venom tangles with an imposing extraterrestrial threat known as Knull (aka the King in Black) and the God of the Symbiotes.

He's seen sitting on a throne for only a flash amid a hive of Symbiotes and has dispatched swarms of monstrous creatures to Earth. Featured in a 2020 Marvel Comics miniseries titled "King in Black" by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Knull is well-known to fans of the "Venom" comic books, where the character is explained to be a dark elder god and Symbiote creator.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Knull from the Marvel Comics series "King in Black" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In this last preview prior to its release, Venom visits Las Vegas where we're treated to a Venom fish and a Venom horse in addition to all the unrestrained Brock-Venom mayhem we've grown accustomed to. How the Venom money machine keeps paying off in the future just might depend on how well "The Last Dance" tangos at theaters.

Starring Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. "Venom: The Last Dance" invades multiplexes on Oct. 25, 2024. The feature film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.