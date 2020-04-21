Travis Scott will launch 'Astronomical' into the Fortnite frontier this week

Travis Scott is about to get cosmic with Fortnite.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has teamed up with the online video game phenomenon to launch his new (and apparently space-themed) track "Astronomical" on Thursday (April 23).

"From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track," Epic Games, the makers of Fortnite, wrote in an announcement. "Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack's creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite." (Cactus Jack is Scott's record label.)

Fans of Fortnite and Scott can jump into the game about 30 minutes before each scheduled "Astronomical" event (there are five of them) and will receive a free Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two space art loading screens just for tuning in. Fornite also launched a Travis Scott outfit for players that includes three variant skins (including one with a spacesuit helmet).

Here's when the events will occur:

Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. EDT| 4 p.m. PDT | 2300 GMT

Friday, April 24 at 10 a.m. EDT | 7 a.m. PDT |1400 GMT

Saturday, April 25 at 12 a.m. EDT | 9 p.m. PDT | 0400 GMT

Saturday, April 25 at 11 a.m. EDT| 8 a.m. PDT | 1500 GMT

Saturday, April 25 at 6 p.m. EDT | 3 p.m. PDT | 2200 GMT

The rewards for tuning in to Travis Scott's "Astronomical" debut in Fortnite on April 23, 24 and 25. (Image credit: Epic Games)

"Astroworld" is the name of Scott's celebrated album and his space-themed festival that took place last November in Houston, Texas, according to our friends at Games Radar. It bears a striking similarity to Astroland, a theme park at New York City's Coney Island, which was also home to a Cyclone roller coaster at its Luna Park. (Yes, I rode it. Yes, it was awesome.)

Today (April 21) Fortnite launched a series of Astronomical Challenges for players, that will unlock a free spacesuit helmet spray, banner and a Travis Scott emote.

Fornite's rewards for players who complete Astronomical Challenges as part of Travis Scott's "Astronomical" track debut. (Image credit: Epic Games)

Scott's "Astronomical" debut isn't the first cosmic tie-in to land in the Fortnite game.

In December, the game featured a sneak peek at the "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" movie, complete with a message from the Emperor, the Millennium Falcon and "Star Wars"-themed gear for players.

Last October, Epic Games ended Fortnite's first chapter with a massive black hole, which destroyed the game's island battleground for days until Chapter 2 launched. The game has also featured rocket launches, comets, meteors and other sci-fi themes in past seasons.

