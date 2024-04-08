Total solar eclipse 2024 has begun and here are the first views!

By Daisy Dobrijevic
published

While millions watch the event in person, live broadcasts bring the North American eclipse worldwide.

The first region to experience totality during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is Mazatlan, Mexico. Here, the moon is seen covering the sun at around 11:10 local time (14:10 EDT/18:10 GMT).
The first region to experience totality during the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, is Mazatlan, Mexico. Here, the moon is seen covering the sun at around 11:10 local time (14:10 EDT/18:10 GMT). (Image credit: NASA)

It's the moment eclipse-chasers have been waiting for. This year's first solar eclipse has begun! 

The total solar eclipse first made landfall in North America at Mazatlán in Sinaloa, Mexico, with the moon beginning to take its first "bite" out of the sun at 9:51 a.m. local time (12:51 p.m. EDT, 1651 GMT). Totality will begin in Sinaloa about one hour and 16 minutes later at 11:07 a.m. local time (2:07 p.m. EDT, 1807 GMT).

You can watch the total solar eclipse live here on Space.com. And keep up with all the actions with our total solar eclipse 2024 live updates blog.

All of North America and Central America will experience a partial solar eclipse today, but only those within the path of totality — an approximately 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide route through Mexico, 15 U.S. States, and Canada — will be able to see the moon entirely cover the sun's disk. 

One of the first locations to experience a partial solar eclipse was Pu‘uali‘i, Hawaii at 06:27 a.m. local time (12:27 p.m. EDT, 1627 GMT). But Pu‘uali‘i is not within the path of totality and will not experience the total solar eclipse.

A stunning diamond ring as totality hits in Carbondale Illinois

A stunning diamond ring as totality hits in Carbondale Illinois (Image credit: NASA)

Mazatlán experienced totality for approximately 4 minutes 20 seconds. From Mazatlán, the eclipse totality swept over Durango at 12:12 p.m. CST, to Torreón, then Coahuila, leaving Mexico at Piedras Negras, Coahuila, at around 1:27 p.m. CDT. 

Residents of Kerrville, Texas, were the first citizens in the U.S. to see the totality at 1:32 p.m. CDT, which lasted for 4 minutes and 25 seconds. After passing over Texas, the path of totality moved over Oklahoma, with the moon totally covering the sun over Idabel, at 1:45 p.m. CDT.

"Cheers just erupted as the first stages of the eclipse began as most of the assembled children played on the park's playgrounds, seemingly oblivious to the burgeoning spectacle above," Brett Tingley said, describing the early moments of the eclipse in Wickliffe, KY.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Notable locations for the total solar eclipse
LocationTotality begins (local time)Totality duration
Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico11:07 a.m. MST4 minutes 20 seconds
Durango, Durango, Mexico12:12 p.m. CST3 minutes 50 seconds
Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico12:16 p.m. CST4 minutes 11 seconds
Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico/Eagle Pass, Texas, U.S1:27 p.m. CDT4 minutes 24 seconds
Kerrville, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m. CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Fredericksburg, Texas, U.S1:32 p.m CDT4 minutes 25 seconds
Dallas, Texas, U.S1:40 p.m. CDT3 minutes 52 seconds
Idabel, OklahomaU.S: 1:45 p.m CDT4 minutes 19 seconds
Russellville, Arkansas, U.S1:49 p.m. CDT4 minutes 12 seconds
Cape Girardeau, Missouri, U.S1:58 p.m. CDT4 minutes 7 seconds
Carbondale, Illinois, U.S1:59 p.m. CDT4 minutes 10 seconds
Bloomington, Indiana, U.S3:04 p.m. EDT4 minutes 3 seconds
Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S3:06 p.m. EDT3 minutes 51 seconds
Cleveland, Ohio, U.S3:13 p.m. EDT3 minutes 50 seconds
Erie, PennsylvaniaU.S: 3:16 p.m. EDT3 minutes 43 seconds
Rochester, New York, U.S3:20 p.m. EDT3 minutes 40 seconds
Montpelier, Vermont, U.S3:27 p.m. EDT1 minutes 42 seconds
Oakfield, Maine, U.S3:31 p.m. EDT3 minutes 23 seconds
Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada3:18 p.m. EDT3 minutes 31 seconds
Montreal, Quebec, Canada3:26 p.m. EDT1 minute 57 seconds
Miramichi, New Brunswick, Canada4:34 p.m. ADT3 minutes 8 seconds
Tignish, Prince Edward Island, Canada4:35 p.m. ADT3 minutes 12 seconds
Catalina, Newfoundland, Canada5:13 p.m. NDT2 minutes 53 seconds

The path of totality next reaches the state of Arkansas, then Missouri, on to Illinois, and then Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The moon will completely cover the sun over Rochester, New York, for 3 minutes and 20 seconds at 3:20 p.m. EDT. 

One of the last places to experience totality in the U.S. will be Oakfield, Maine, at 3:31 p.m. EDT. The completely eclipsed moon should make a spectacular sight over Niagara Falls in Ontario, Canada, at around 3:18 p.m. EDT. 

The path of totality will sweep across Canada, with skywatchers in Catalina, Newfoundland, able to see the total eclipse of 2024 go out in style at around 5:13 p.m. NDT.

The oblique circular shadow of the moon explains how long totality last within the path.

The path of totality during the 2024 total eclipse (Image credit: Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

IMPORTANT NOTE: REMEMBER to NEVER look directly at the sun. You need to use solar filters to safely view the annular solar eclipse to avoid severe eye damage. Naked-eye observers will need to wear solar eclipse glasses, and if you are using cameras, telescopes or binoculars, they must have protective solar filters placed in front of their lenses at all times. Our how to observe the sun safely guide tells you everything you need to know about safe solar observations.   

Daisy Dobrijevic
Reference Editor

Daisy Dobrijevic joined Space.com in February 2022 having previously worked for our sister publication All About Space magazine as a staff writer. Before joining us, Daisy completed an editorial internship with the BBC Sky at Night Magazine and worked at the National Space Centre in Leicester, U.K., where she enjoyed communicating space science to the public. In 2021, Daisy completed a PhD in plant physiology and also holds a Master's in Environmental Science, she is currently based in Nottingham, U.K. Daisy is passionate about all things space, with a penchant for solar activity and space weather. She has a strong interest in astrotourism and loves nothing more than a good northern lights chase! 

