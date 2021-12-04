(Image credit: Felipe Trueba/Imagen Chile/AFP via Getty Images)

On Dec. 4, 2021, the moon passed in front of the sun in the only total solar eclipse of the year.

It was a dazzling sight, but one visible to only a few. The path of totality for the solar eclipse, a thin strip in which the moon's shadow touches the Earth's surface, stretched across a remote part of Antarctica where relatively few human observers could see. (A partial eclipse was visible to parts of Saint Helena, Namibia, Lesotho, South Africa, South Georgia and Sandwich Islands, Crozet Islands, Falkland Islands, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia.

Still, intrepid scientists ventured out into the harsh Antarctica terrain to observe the solar eclipse (and broadcast it live). You can see their photos and diagrams of the eclipse here by clicking the arrow buttons above.

In this photo above, taken by photographer Felipe Trueba for Imagen Chile, AFP and Getty, a small team of Chilean and U.S. scientists observe the solar eclipse at totality from Union Glacier in Antarctica.