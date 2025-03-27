NASA's daredevil solar spacecraft survives 2nd close flyby of our sun

News
By published

"This mission's trailblazing research is rewriting the textbooks on solar science by going to a place no human-made object has ever been."

An illustration of a dark gray probe in front of a scorching sun.
NASA's Parker Solar Probe successfully completed its second science-gathering flyby of the sun, the space agency announced on Tuesday (March 25). (Image credit: Steve Gribben/NASA/Johns Hopkins APL)

NASA's Parker Solar Probe has successfully completed its second close flyby of the sun, the space agency announced earlier this week.

The car-sized spacecraft swooped within 8 million miles (6.1 million kilometers) of the sun's surface at a whopping 430,000 miles per hour (692,000 kilometers per hour), matching the historic record it set during its encounter on Christmas Eve last year.

During this approach, which occurred on Saturday (March 22), the Parker Solar Probe once again operated autonomously, with its four science instruments programmed to collect science data about solar wind from inside the sun's corona — the outermost layer of its atmosphere. On Tuesday (March 25), the probe beamed home a beacon tone, signaling that it was in good health and that all systems were functioning normally, NASA said in a statement.

"The flyby, the second at this distance and speed, allows the spacecraft to conduct unrivaled scientific measurements of the solar wind and related activity," the statement reads.

Scientists hope the close-up data collected by the probe will help them better predict space weather as well as solve long-standing mysteries about our star, such as why its corona is hundreds of times hotter than its surface as it extends into space.

"This mission's trailblazing research is rewriting the textbooks on solar science by going to a place no human-made object has ever been," NASA acting Administrator Janet Petro said in another statement.

The spacecraft's record-setting achievements highlight the effectiveness of its custom heat shield, which safeguards the probe from the sun's intense heat, enabling its electronics and instruments to function at room temperature — even while it faces directly toward our star to collect solar material.

In recognition of the specially designed thermal protection system and other advancements in aeronautics that contributed to the spacecraft’s design, the Parker Solar Probe team — comprising engineers and scientists from NASA, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, and 40 other partner organizations nationwide — was recently honored with the 2024 Robert J. Collier Trophy annual award by the National Aeronautic Association.

Related Stories:

Hold onto your hats! Is the 'blaze star' T Corona Borealis about to go boom?

Where will the partial solar eclipse be visible this weekend?

4 rocky exoplanets found around Barnard's Star, one of the sun's nearest neighbors

"This amazing team brought to life an incredibly difficult space science mission that had been studied, and determined to be impossible, for more than 60 years," Ralph Semmel, who is the director of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland, said in the statement

"They did so by solving numerous long-standing technology challenges and dramatically advancing our nation’s spaceflight capabilities."

The Parker Solar Probe, which launched in 2018, is scheduled for one more flyby this year at approximately the same speed and distance from the sun, on June 19.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Contributing Writer

Sharmila Kuthunur is a Seattle-based science journalist focusing on astronomy and space exploration. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy and Live Science, among other publications. She has earned a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about sun
sun close up image

Has the sun already passed solar maximum?

An illustration shows India&#039;s Aditya-L1 spacecraft as it investigates the sun

India's Aditya-L1 solar probe watches powerful flare erupt from the sun
Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.

So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
See more latest
Most Popular
Artist impression of ESA&#039;s Gaia satellite observing the Milky Way. The background image of the sky is compiled from data from more than 1.8 billion stars. It shows the total brightness and colour of stars observed by Gaia released as part of Gaia’s Early Data Release 3 (Gaia EDR3) in December 2020.
So long, Gaia: Europe officially retires prolific star-mapping space telescope
An illustration of a yellow orb in space with other components around it, such as the two exoplanets and a space telescope.
2 newly found exoplanets reignite an outstanding question about our solar system
A black and green box with a lightsaber laying horizontally across the front is on a purple starry background with disco rings around the back, the space.com logo is in the top left corner.
This Star Wars The Black Series Force FX lightsaber is its lowest-ever price and 55% off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Alters
Explore a hostile world, build up your wheely big base, and chat to your clones in upcoming sci-fi survival game 'The Alters' (video)
a large orange core stage of a booster is seen from below as it stands with two side mounted white solid rockets inside a high bay of an assembly building.
NASA stacks moon-bound Artemis 2 rocket: Space photo of the day
graphic showing the partial solar eclipse
Partial solar eclipse 2025 livestreams: Where to watch online for free on March 29
a rocket-shaped patch featuring a rocket logo between six silhouettes and the label &quot;NS 31&quot;
Katy Perry, Gayle King blast off on star-studded all-female Blue Origin rocket launch on April 14
a man in a black suit jacket speaks into a microphone in front of colorful impressionist paintings of space
Capturing the cosmos on canvas: How art helps scientists and space agencies communicate with the public
sun close up image
Has the sun already passed solar maximum?
: A long awaited astronomical event dubbed as the planet parade or planetary alignment when four planets are visible to the naked eye on the evening sky, Mars on left, Jupiter in the middle, Saturn and Venus on the right as they move along the ecliptic, the solar system&#039;s disc in Sparta NC, United States on January 25, 2025
When's the next 'parade of planets'? The past, present and future of planetary alignments