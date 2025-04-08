South Korea is converting an abandoned coal mine into a moon exploration testing ground

News
By published

"To compete in the global resource race, Korea must develop space resource technologies independently."

closeup view of a moon crater snapped by a lunar orbiter
Zoomed-in view of the moon’s Drygalski Crater taken with the high-resolution camera on South Korea’s Danuri lunar orbiter. (Image credit: KARI)

South Korea is transforming abandoned coal mines into testing grounds for lunar exploration.

The Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) conducted a demonstration inside the tunnel of the former Hamtae mine in Taebaek, Gangwon Province, in late March, deploying prototype lunar rovers using autonomous navigation and other technologies with potential for use in space mining, the South Korean news outlet Pulse reported.

The rovers demonstrated mobility across challenging terrain, sample collection and remote sensing capabilities. The move highlights the plan, which involves government and research institutes, to turn the mine into a space resource convergence demonstration complex and help develop technologies that could extract useful resources from the moon.

"To compete in the global resource race, Korea must develop space resource technologies independently," said Kim Kyeong-ja, head of the Space Resource Exploration and Utilization Center at KIGAM, Pulse reported. "This requires mobilizing national capabilities via the collaboration of multiple institutions. It is not something that a single researcher or institute can achieve alone."

Related: South Korea creates new KASA space agency, sets sights on the moon and Mars

Related Stories:

South Korea's moon mission snaps stunning Earth pics after successful lunar arrival

Moon mining gains momentum as private companies plan for a lunar economy

The moon: Everything you need to know about Earth's companion

South Korea has already launched a lunar orbiter, Danuri, which is also known as the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO). The country established its national space agency, KASA, last year and is targeting its first robotic lunar landing by 2032.

Taebek is South Korea's highest-elevation city, and therefore symbolically the closest one to space. Its former use for mining coal for energy is giving way to the testing of technology that could unlock future energy sources from off world.

"The coal that was once mined in Taebaek fueled Korea's industrialization during the 1960s," KIGAM President Lee Pyeong-koo said. "We are now beginning a new mission to explore energy resources for future generations, and we are once again starting in Taebaek."

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Andrew Jones
Andrew Jones
Contributing Writer

Andrew is a freelance space journalist with a focus on reporting on China's rapidly growing space sector. He began writing for Space.com in 2019 and writes for SpaceNews, IEEE Spectrum, National Geographic, Sky & Telescope, New Scientist and others. Andrew first caught the space bug when, as a youngster, he saw Voyager images of other worlds in our solar system for the first time. Away from space, Andrew enjoys trail running in the forests of Finland. You can follow him on Twitter @AJ_FI.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about moon
Bricks stacked on top of one another. Four smaller ones are in the front and four bigger ones in the back.

How bacteria could help build and maintain cities on the moon
The possible lunar base designed by Foster + Partners would have room enough for four moon residents at a time.

Moon dust may help astronauts power sustainable lunar cities. Here's how.
Composite view of various stages of a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. April 8, 2024

1 year since the Great North American Eclipse — Here's how the 2026 total eclipse will compare
See more latest
Most Popular
Composite view of various stages of a total solar eclipse, as seen from Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada. April 8, 2024
1 year since the Great North American Eclipse — Here's how the 2026 total eclipse will compare
The Soyuz module docks at the ISS on Tuesday (April 8)
NASA's Jonny Kim and 2 cosmonauts arrive at ISS aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft
An illustration of a Kerr black hole dragging space around with it, the so-called &quot;lense-thirring effect&quot;
What is dark matter made of? New study bolsters case for 'primordial' black holes
a white rocket lifts off from its launch pad into a grayish-blue sky
Navy SEAL-doctor-astronaut lifts off with cosmonauts on Russian flight to ISS
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carries 27 Starlink satellites into orbit from California&#039;s Vandenberg Space Force Base on April 7, 2025.
SpaceX launches 27 Starlink satellites on brand-new Falcon 9 rocket, aces Pacific Ocean landing (video)
A light blue planet set against the darkness of space
A day on Uranus is actually longer than we thought, Hubble Telescope reveals
A world map with a satellite trajectory and point of impact marked above Australia in the Indian Ocean.
Indian experiment module falls from space and crashes into ocean, but it's all according to plan
a rocket launches behind a sign that reads &quot;cape canaveral space force station&quot;
US Space Force awards $13.7 billion in launch contracts to SpaceX, ULA and Blue Origin
A blue tinted spiral in space. It is very sparkly and seen slightly edge-on. At the center, a bright spot.
Nearby star photobombs portrait of a distant galaxy in new Hubble Telescope image
Two bright white orbs in space. The one on the right is slightly tugging on the left one.
Scientists find rare double-star spiral doomed for supernova explosion