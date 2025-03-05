Private Athena moon lander beams home amazing video of south pole touchdown site

News
By
published

It's always good to get a look at your landing site before touchdown.

Intuitive Machines' Athena moon lander is giving us some incredible views from lunar orbit ahead of its March 6 touchdown attempt.

Athena's mission, known as IM-2, is Houston-based Intuitive Machines' second jaunt to the moon. It's part of NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, which contracts private companies to deliver agency science and technology payloads to the lunar surface. Athena launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast on Feb. 26 and entered lunar orbit this week after a short few days in transit.

Now that the lander is circling the moon, cameras aboard Athena are capturing stunning images of the surface below. In recent posts on X, Intuitive Machines provided a status update on the lander and shared some of what its cameras have captured. "Athena continues to be in excellent health, completing lunar orbits every two hours, waiting for the sun to rise on her intended south pole region landing site, Mons Mouton," one March 4 post says.

Intuitive Machines' second moon lander, named Athena, snapped this selfie above the surface of the moon on March 4, 2025. (Image credit: Intuitive Machines)

In another March 4 X post, the company shared a time-lapse video of a 10-minute segment from one the 39 orbits Athena will complete before making its landing attempt.

"This image sequence is from a separate public affairs camera and is made up of 240 images taken over a mid-latitude region over a 10-minute span. Each image is shown as 2 frames in this sequence," the post says.

Another March 4 video post features Mons Mouton and notes that it's one of the proposed landing sites for future NASA Artemis astronaut missions.

Mons Mouton is near the lunar south pole, where NASA wants to study water ice and other local resources that could be used to support longer-term crewed missions to the moon.

To help do this, Athena is carrying NASA's PRIME-1 payload, which will drill down into the surface of the moon to hunt for frozen water. PRIME-1, short for Polar Resources Ice Mining Experiment-1, consists of a drill designed to dig up to 3 feet (1 meter) beneath the surface, and a mass spectrometer to analyze the sample the instrument collects.

Athena is also carrying a secondary spacecraft called Grace, which will "hop" around within a 1-mile (1.6 kilometers) radius of Athena's landing site to explore, among other things, the permanently shadowed section of a nearby crater.

Grace will be aided by another vehicle riding on Athena: MAPP (Mobile Autonomous Prospecting Platform), a small rover from Colorado-based company Lunar Outpost carrying the moon's first cellular network.

RELATED STORIES:

SpaceX launches 2 private lunar landers to the moon (video, photos)

NASA gives Intuitive Machines $117 million for 2027 mission to moon's south pole

Private Athena moon lander enters lunar orbit ahead of March 6 touchdown try

Athena's mission comes during a particularly active time for spacecraft around the moon. Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander, which is also flying a CLPS mission, successfully touched down on the lunar surface on Sunday (March 2), beginning a two-week surface mission to conduct experiments at the moon's Mare Crisium region.

Another moon lander also has its sensors set on our nearest celestial neighbor. Resilience, from the Japanese exploration company ispace, launched on the same Falcon 9 that carried Blue Ghost to orbit in January. Resilience is taking a slower, low-energy trajectory to the moon, and is expected to land on June 5.

Intuitive Machines is targeting March 6 for Athena's landing, with high hopes for success above the company's first mission to the moon. IM-1 launched a similar lander, named Odysseus, in February 2024. Odysseus was able to reach the lunar surface safely, becoming the first private vehicle ever to do so, but it toppled onto its side in the process.

"This time, hopefully, we land in a more precise position," Trent Martin, Intuitive Machines' senior vice president of space systems, told Space.com before the IM-2 launch last week.

Coverage of Athena's landing attempt will begin at 11:30 a.m. EST (1630 GMT) on Thursday, with a targeted landing set for approximately 12:32 p.m. EST (1730 GMT). A livestream of the IM-2 landing will be carried on the Space.com homepage, NASA's NASA+ streaming service and on the Intuitive Machines YouTube channel.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Josh Dinner
Josh Dinner
Staff Writer, Spaceflight

Josh Dinner is the Staff Writer for Spaceflight at Space.com. He is a writer and photographer with a passion for science and space exploration, and has been working the space beat since 2016. Josh has covered the evolution of NASA's commercial spaceflight partnerships and crewed missions from the Space Coast, as well as NASA science missions and more. He also enjoys building 1:144-scale model rockets and human-flown spacecraft. Find some of Josh's launch photography on Instagram and his website, and follow him on X, where he mostly posts in haiku.

More about spaceflight
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured this shot of its own shadow on the moon just after its touchdown on March 2, 2025.

Touch down on the moon with private Blue Ghost lander in this amazing video
three astronauts give thumbs&#039; up signs on the international space station

'Stuck' NASA astronauts on ISS grilled on Earthly politics as long 9-month mission nears end. 'From my standpoint, politics is not playing into this at all.'
An illustration shows a planet being ripped apart by a &quot;dead star&quot; white dwarf

Mystery solved! Odd X-ray signal was 'death knell' of planet destroyed by zombie star (video)
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration shows a planet being ripped apart by a &quot;dead star&quot; white dwarf
Mystery solved! Odd X-ray signal was 'death knell' of planet destroyed by zombie star (video)
an astronaut on a spaceship holding a slice of pizza
Sci-fi shooter 'Jump Ship' is nearly here, and it's a chaotic mix of 'Left 4 Dead', 'Sea of Thieves', 'FTL' and Hawaiian pizza (video)
An illustration shows Earth surrounded by asteroids, but which is the alien invader?
The solar system is teeming with 1 million 'alien invaders' from Alpha Centauri
A rock band on stage. One person is standing on top of a brown box and there are guitarists and a violinist nearby.
'We should be living on Mars by now!' Red Planet and Voyager 1's Pale Blue Dot steal the spotlight in NYC rock show
A tree in the center of the image with a starry sky and Earth in the foreground.
'Once-in-a-lifetime' planetary parade photo captures 10 celestial bodies in a single shot
Firefly Aerospace&#039;s Blue Ghost lunar lander captured this shot of its own shadow on the moon just after its touchdown on March 2, 2025.
Touch down on the moon with private Blue Ghost lander in this amazing video
three astronauts give thumbs&#039; up signs on the international space station
'Stuck' NASA astronauts on ISS grilled on Earthly politics as long 9-month mission nears end. 'From my standpoint, politics is not playing into this at all.'
a view of a crescent moon from a moon lander and a full blue earth
See Earth shine like a Blue Marble in this stunning photo by Japan's private Resilience moon lander
An illustration shows India&#039;s Aditya-L1 spacecraft as it investigates the sun
India's Aditya-L1 solar probe watches powerful flare erupt from the sun
A black and white image of the bottom part of a world in space with hazy plumes shooting out.
Geysers on Saturn's moon Enceladus may not come from its underground ocean