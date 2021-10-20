The Rocinante flies again as Hero Collector's first spaceship model from 'The Expanse' (exclusive)

Hero Collector's epic Rocinante spaceship model from "The Expanse" is available for pre-order now.

Here comes the juice! London-based Hero Collector , designers, manufacturers, and publishers of high-end collectibles from across the colorful universe of pop culture is revealing the first entry in its new line of official spaceships from Amazon Prime TV’s " The Expanse ."

The Rocinante, that imposing Martian warship commanded by Captain James Holden and his loyal crew blasts into the marketplace as the initial offering for Hero Collector's quarterly range of die-cast models recreating ships from the mega-popular sci-fi series — and we've got a sneak peek at the bold craft to share!

Based on the best-selling series of military sci-fi novels by James S.A. Corey (Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), "The Expanse" franchise not only releases “Leviathan Falls,” the ninth and final novel next month, but the TV show’s sixth season (and last?) also arrives on Amazon Prime Dec. 10. If you're wondering how to watch the show, check out our streaming guide for "The Expanse" on Amazon Prime.

Hero Collector's The Expanse: Official Ships Collection showcases the most iconic spacefaring vessels from the series as highly detailed, hand-painted models designed using the original CG models. Each ship is securely mounted on a special detachable display stand and fits proudly on any geeky collector's desk or shelf.

Unveiled here for the first time (and available for pre-order now), the Rocinante is "The Expanse's" hero ship, a Corvette-class light frigate claimed as salvage and renamed by Captain Holden. This versatile Martian vessel became a familiar home to Holden and his ragtag crew and played a pivotal role in the turbulent events erupting across the Solar system.

This screen-accurate model measures approximately 9 inches long and features details like the ship’s lethal point-defense cannons, torpedo tubes, upper airlock and control thrusters. Expected delivery date is slated for sometime in December.

"At Hero Collector, we're all fans of the work we do and the projects we take on, but we’re also keen to listen to our fans and create what they’d like to see,” Chris Thompson, Global PR and Brand Manager for Hero Collector, tells Space.com. “Naturally we already loved “The Expanse” (both the books and the show) but it was also one of our most requested new licenses – especially when we saw fans at shows. I still remember numerous requests from NYCC 2019, so to finally unveil this new line of ships for those fans is a real thrill.”

Sci-fi collectors and acolytes of “The Expanse” should stay tuned for more reveals of upcoming ships like The Razorback and UN One, all based on one of the most acclaimed science fiction TV series of the 21st century.

Pre-orders for The Rocinante can be fulfilled direct from Eaglemoss Hero Collector .