Exclusive: Hero Collector shoots for the Moon with new 'Space: 1999' die-cast spaceships

The iconic Eagle One spacecraft from "Space: 1999" is launching for sale in summer 2021. (Image credit: Hero Collector)

As a child of the 1970s, few sci-fi TV series had more impact on my young brain than "Space: 1999." the live-action British import from "Thunderbirds" creators Gerry and Sylvia Anderson.

The pre-"Star Wars" action adventure starred Martin Landau, Barbara Bain, and Barry Morse as members of Moonbase Alpha, who braved the perils of deep space after nuclear explosions ejected the moon from Earth orbit and sent it drifting into the galaxy. It ran for just two seasons (1975-1977) but made lasting impressions with its tense storytelling and amazing visual effects.

To recapture the magic of "Space: 1999," Eaglemoss Hero Collector is releasing the first in a series of collectible die-cast miniatures from this influential classic, starting with the memorable Eagle One transport. The England-based firm specializes in replica props, statuettes, miniature vehicles, and detailed spaceship models seen in pop culture franchises like "Alien," "Star Trek," "Battlestar Galactica," "James Bond," "Back to the Future," "Harry Potter," and "Ghostbusters."

Here's the official description:

"This new series of highly-detailed diecast models brings to life the many variations of the hero ship from the show: the Eagle One! Designed by Academy Award-winning SFX director Brian Johnson ("Alien," "Star Wars," "2001: A Space Odyssey"), this iconic shuttle was the crew's primary mode of transport.

"Almost 10" in length, each of the Eagle One models will be accompanied by a companion magazine packed with design info, interviews, and other details. The Eagle One had several alternate configurations on the show, that will see their time in the limelight in Hero Collector's new series — starting with its transport module, used for deploying crew to and from alien worlds. The classic Eagle One Transporter will be available first in July 2021, followed by more in the months to come!"

The iconic Eagle Transporter spacecraft from "Space: 1999" is launching for sale in summer 2021. (Image credit: Hero Collector)

"As someone who grew up watching "Space: 1999" and would come flying into the room when that groovy theme tune started up, it's a real pleasure to bring the iconic Eagle One Transporter to the show's many fans worldwide," Eaglemoss Hero Collector Brand Manager Chris Thompson tells Space.com.

"Not only will we be bringing other variations of this classic ship to life, but it marks our first foray into the rich worlds of Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, which occupied so much of my childhood. It's my hope that other people will enjoy these Eagles as much as we do, and that we'll have the opportunity to see other classic ships take flight over the months and years to come."

"Space: 1999" fans and collectors can learn pre-order details, including info on the next Eagle One configuration, at www.herocollector.com and www.eaglemoss.com .

