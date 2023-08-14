Watch celebronauts search for a missing robot dog in this exclusive 'Stars on Mars' clip (video)

Even on Mars, it must be asked: Who let the dog out?

Celebronauts on Fox's "Survivor"-ish reality TV series, "Stars on Mars," will all be asking the proverbial question when this week's episode arrives tonight, and we've got an exclusive clip to share as spacesuit-wearing contestants Porsha Williams Guobadia, Ariel Winter and Adam Rippon stumble around in the inky darkness and attempt to recover a runaway robotic RADDOG before time runs out.

With less than a minute on the clock to complete this critical task, will these three celebronauts be successful in locating the missing cyber-pooch or fail in the twisting caverns and have to return to the simulated habitat without their loyal machine mascot?

As the habitat's crew numbers slowly dwindle down before the series finale strikes on Aug. 28, this tenth episode features lots of running through claustrophobic opal-mining caves in the simulated Mars landscape of the remote Australian town of Coober Pedy and a search and rescue mission to find a cyberdog gone missing.

Promotional art for "Stars on Mars." (Image credit: Fox Television)

"Downward Dog" is this next tension-filled episode of "Stars on Mars" airing Monday (August 14) at 8:00 p.m. PT/ET on FOX and streaming the day after on Hulu.

Here's the official episode synopsis:

"It's Day 15 of the Mars social experiment, and the 7 remaining celebronauts have yet another problem to deal with: The hab's house pet, RADDOG, has run away. The crew's mission is to locate and recover the missing dog. This mission tests the contestants bravery and will earn them another mission patch."

The entire cast of "Stars on Mars," before any weekly cutdowns were imposed, includes: Lance Armstrong, Cat Cora, Ashley Iaconetti, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Paul Pierce, Andy Richter, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

This newest chapter of Fox's "Stars on Mars" airs Monday (Aug. 14).