In 'Star Wars: The High Republic' novel 'Cataclysm' the Path of the Open Hand strikes again

The new "Star Wars: The High Republic - Cataclysm" novel lands on April 4 from Random House Worlds, with Axel Greylark aiding the Jedi in this latest prequel adventure.

Soaring deeper into the rich storytelling tapestry of "Star Wars: The High Republic," a new prequel prose "Star Wars" novel set hundreds of years before the classic Skywalker Era, when the gallant Jedi Knight were guardians of peace and justice in the galaxy, arrives from Random House Worlds on April 4.

Penned by bestselling author Lydia Kang, "Star Wars: The High Republic - Cataclysm (opens in new tab)" follows the dynamic events documented in "Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence (opens in new tab)," as the legendary lightsaber-wielding clan confronts the Path of the Open Hand to put a final stamp on the Forever War.

"Cataclysm" is the second adult-aimed novel within Lucasfilm Publishing’s Phase 2 of the "High Republic" multimedia initiative, being offered right after the release of 2022’s "Convergence" from author Zoraida Cordova, and George Mann’s acclaimed audio drama, "Star Wars: The High Republic - The Battle of Jedha (opens in new tab)."

Here's the official synopsis:

"After five years of conflict, the planets Eiram and E’ronoh are on the cusp of real peace. But when news breaks of a disaster at the treaty signing on Jedha, violence reignites on the beleaguered worlds. Together, the royal heirs of both planets—Phan-tu Zenn and Xiri A’lbaran—working alongside the Jedi, have uncovered evidence that the conflict is being orchestrated by outside forces, and all signs point to the mysterious Path of the Open Hand, whom the Jedi also suspect of causing the disaster on Jedha.

"With time—and answers—in short supply, the Jedi must divide their focus between helping quell the renewed violence on Eiram and E’ronoh and investigating the Path. Among them is Gella Nattai, who turns to the one person she believes can unravel the mystery but the last person she wants to trust: Axel Greylark. The chancellor’s son, imprisoned for his crimes, has always sought to unburden himself of the weight of his family name. Will he reconcile with the Jedi and aid in their quest for justice and peace, or embrace the Path’s promise of true freedom?

"As all roads lead to Dalna, Gella and her allies prepare to take on a foe unlike any they’ve ever faced. And it will take all of their trust in the Force, and in one another, to survive."

Lucasfilm Publishing's "The High Republic" project for the "Star Wars" expanded universe was first unveiled by Disney in 2020, representing a roster of interlinked YA books, adult novels and comics unspooling 200 years before the events of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace" when the galaxy’s revered Jedi Order was at its zenith.

The cover of 2022's Star Wars: The High Republic - Convergence. (Image credit: Random House Worlds)

Beginning in January of 2021, Phase 1 of the ambitious enterprise launched with authors Charles Soule ("Light of the Jedi"), Justina Ireland ("A Test of Courage"), Claudia Gray ("Into the Dark"), Cavan Scott (Marvel's "The High Republic" comic), and Daniel José Older (IDW's "Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures" comic).

Phase 2, known as "Quest of the Jedi," is an odyssey into the "Star Wars: The High Republic" landscape generations before Charles Soule’s "Light of the Jedi" in 2021.

"Star Wars: The High Republic - Cataclysm (opens in new tab)" arrives in book stores and online outlets on April 4.

