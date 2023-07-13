'Star Wars' TV shows snag 22 Emmy nominations

By Jeff Spry
published

'Andor,' 'The Mandalorian,' and 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' all got their tickets punched for September's big Emmy party.

two men on a futuristic vehicle resembling a motorbike
Scene from "Andor." (Image credit: Disney)

The Force proved strong at Wednesday morning's (July 12) official announcement ceremony for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Hollywood. 

Three shows from Disney+ and Lucasfilm's galaxy far, far away were honored with a total of 22 Emmy nominations.

"Andor," "The Mandalorian," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" all nabbed Emmy nods in multiple categories, including Outstanding Drama Series for Tony Gilroy's crowd-pleasing "Andor" and Outstanding Limited Series for the prequel miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael in "Andor." (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Andor" was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour), Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

Bo-Katan attacks in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"The Mandalorian" Season 3, though poorly received by fans compared to previous seasons, topped the "Star Wars" list with nine nods: Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" got five nominations, for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special, and  Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Obi-Wan and Little Leia in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." (Image credit: Disney)
All in all, it was quite a haul of nominations and a sorely needed spark of positive news for Kathleen Kennedy's Lucasfilm.

This year's 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated to air live on Sept. 18 on Fox, but a lingering WGA strike and possible SAG-AFTRA strike might postpone the event.

