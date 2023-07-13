'Star Wars' TV shows snag 22 Emmy nominations

The Force proved strong at Wednesday morning's (July 12) official announcement ceremony for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Hollywood.

Three shows from Disney+ and Lucasfilm's galaxy far, far away were honored with a total of 22 Emmy nominations.

"Andor," "The Mandalorian," and "Obi-Wan Kenobi" all nabbed Emmy nods in multiple categories, including Outstanding Drama Series for Tony Gilroy's crowd-pleasing "Andor" and Outstanding Limited Series for the prequel miniseries "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael in "Andor." (Image credit: Disney Plus)

The prequel to 2016's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," "Andor" was also nominated for Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour), Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, and Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series.

Bo-Katan attacks in "The Mandalorian" Season 3. (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"The Mandalorian" Season 3, though poorly received by fans compared to previous seasons, topped the "Star Wars" list with nine nods: Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (Half-Hour), Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, Outstanding Period And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic), Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, and Outstanding Stunt Performance.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" got five nominations, for Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Picture Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Or Anthology Series, Movie Or Special, and Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Obi-Wan and Little Leia in "Obi-Wan Kenobi." (Image credit: Disney)

All in all, it was quite a haul of nominations and a sorely needed spark of positive news for Kathleen Kennedy's Lucasfilm.

This year's 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is slated to air live on Sept. 18 on Fox, but a lingering WGA strike and possible SAG-AFTRA strike might postpone the event.