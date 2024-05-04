Star Wars Day 2024: 'Star Wars: Tales of the Empire' premieres today on Disney+

A still from "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire."

May the 4th be with you!

Like its animated predecessor, "Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi," that absorbing anthology which first debuted on Disney+ back in October of 2022, a new collection of short animation gems taken from the point-of-view of two characters seduced by dark Imperial influences marches onto the House of Mouse's streaming platform today as part of the geekiest of holidays, Star Wars Day.

Instead of that previous project's focus on a younger Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku prior to his anointment as a Sith Lord, "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" presents the backstories of Nightsister and Admiral Thrawn ally Morgan Elsbeth alongside the parallel path of the Force-sensitive Mirialan named Barriss Offee and her complex past following the rejection of her Jedi training.

Official poster for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Journey into the fearsome Galactic Empire through the eyes of two warriors on divergent paths, set during different eras. After losing everything, young Morgan Elsbeth navigates the expanding Imperial world toward a path of vengeance, while former Jedi Barriss Offee does what she must to survive a rapidly changing galaxy. The choices they make will define their destinies."

Check out these two sneak peek clips for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" below!

The first one, titled "Opportunity," shows Barriss Offee being presented with one chance to escape a life of imprisonment.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The second, labeled "Stay Back," features the menacing General Grievous facing off with his whirling lightsabers against a lethal coven of Nightsisters.

The series' six "Star Wars" shorts showcase an updated "Clone Wars" animation aesthetic that projects an even greater polish and more austere tone than that nostalgic series, with vocal talent that includes Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, Meredith Salenger as Barriss Offee, Rya Kihlstedt as Lyn, aka Fourth Sister, Wing T. Chao as Wing, Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn, Jason Isaacs as Grand Inquisitor, and Matthew Wood as General Grievous.

"Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" launches exclusively on Disney+ on May 4, 2024.