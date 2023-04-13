'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' trailer sees Miles Morales clash with Spider-Man 2099

There seems to be an insatiable appetite for Spider-Man meddling around in the Multiverse as seen in Sony and Marvel's newest trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," the upcoming follow-up to 2018's smash hit, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which took home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature back in 2019.

That first animation sensation saw teenager Miles Morales take up the mantle of Spider-Man from Peter Parker in our modern-day universe before uniting with alternate dimension Spider-Heroes to thwart a villainous threat to the entire web of multiple realities.

Its sequel sees the New York City native maturing, dealing with family matters and swinging across the fragile strands of the Multiverse once more, while teaming up with Gwen Stacy and a new cadre of arachnid-infused crusaders to battle a supervillain of limitless power and destructive capabilities.

Promotional poster for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." (Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Here's the official synopsis:

"Across the Spider-Verse" picks up with Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he reunites with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), encountering a team of Spider-People charged with protecting the very existence of the multiverse as he's catapulted through it. When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

In addition to Moore and Steinfeld, "Across the Spider-Verse" includes a star-studded vocal cast like actors Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone and Shea Whigham.

Per Deadline (opens in new tab), Sony Pictures Animation's sophomore trailer for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" has snapped the record of most-watched second trailer in a 24-hour period for any Marvel movie with 148.6 million views, beating out "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's" 116.9 million hits.

Directed by Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Kemp Powers using a sharp screenplay from the original animated flick's writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" crawls into theaters on June 2, 2023 before the third entry of the trilogy, "Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse," drops for audiences on March 29, 2024.