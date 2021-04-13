SpaceX's SN15 Starship prototype rolls out to launch pad

SpaceX is moving on quickly from its latest fallen Starship prototype.

Elon Musk's company rolled out the newest Starship test vehicle , known as SN15 ("Serial No. 15"), its South Texas launch pad last Thursday (April 8), just over a week after its predecessor exploded during a high-altitude flight .

That previous vehicle, SN11, performed well during most of its 6.2-mile-high (10 kilometers) flight on March 30 but suffered a serious problem while gearing up for landing . (SpaceX skipped the SN12, SN13 and SN14 iterations, going directly from SN11 to SN15.)

Video: Watch SpaceX's Starship SN11 launch on a test flight

That's been the pattern for all four Starship prototypes that have attempted this leap in the past four months: All flew nicely until the very end but couldn't stick the landing. (SN10 actually landed in one piece in early March, but it exploded a few minutes later .)

SpaceX is now grooming SN15 for a similar flight in the near future. There's reason to be optimistic about a different outcome this time, and not just because SpaceX tends to learn quickly from issues that crop up during testing: SN15 is a much-improved Starship prototype, featuring "hundreds of design improvements across structures, avionics/software & engine," Musk said via Twitter late last month .

SpaceX is developing Starship to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and other faraway locations. The deep-space transportation system consists of two elements, both of which are designed to be fully reusable: a 165-foot-high (50 meters) spacecraft called Starship and a giant first-stage rocket known as Super Heavy.

Both Starship and Super Heavy will be powered by SpaceX's next-generation Raptor engines — six for the spacecraft and about 30 for the first-stage booster. Like the four other vehicles that tried the 6-mile leap, the SN15 prototype sports three Raptors.