Watch SpaceX launch 53 Starlink satellites from Florida on Sunday

SpaceX will launch a batch of Starlink satellites on Sunday (July 24) in what will be the fifth launch for the program in July alone, and you can watch the whole thing live.

The company has a clutch of 53 Starlink internet satellites loaded aboard the Falcon 9 rocket that is scheduled to lift off during an instantaneous launch opportunity at 9:38 a.m. EDT (1338 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida, according to a company statement (opens in new tab).

SpaceX is seeking to add to its 32 record launches in 2022 that it set just days ago with a Starlink launch on Friday (July 22).

SpaceX will broadcast the launch sequence and its attempt to land the first stage atop the drone ship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the nearby Atlantic Ocean. The feed will be available here at Space.com or directly via SpaceX's YouTube channel.

SpaceX usually begins coverage about 10 minutes before launch.

This Starlink launch, the fifth in July alone, follows a successful effort from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday (July 22).

That blastoff brought 46 Starlink satellites to orbit, and the rocket's first stage softly touched down on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean 8.5 minutes after launch. It was the second attempt to launch Starlink Group 3-2 to orbit following an abort induced by the Falcon 9 rocket at T-46 seconds on Thursday (July 21).

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with the rising sun to carry 53 Starlink internet satellites to orbit from Pad 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida on May 18, 2022. (Image credit: SpaceX)

SpaceX's last Starlink launch from the east coast took place about a week ago on Sunday (July 17), from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station just down the road from KSC.

Starlink, the satellite Internet service from SpaceX, includes roughly 2,900 Starlink satellites (opens in new tab) launched to date. Starlink Group 4-25 adds on to previous launches this month from both the west and east coasts of the United States.

The company is working to amp up service quickly. It has regulatory approval to put at least 12,000 Starlink in orbit and is asking for an international regulator to loft another 30,000 satellites after that.

