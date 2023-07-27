SpaceX aiming for record-breaking launch doubleheader tonight

By Mike Wall
published

The company could launch two rockets just 44 minutes apart, beginning at 10:20 p.m. ET.

SpaceX aims to pull off an unprecedented launch doubleheader tonight (July 27).

Elon Musk's company plans to launch 22 of its Starlink internet satellites atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station tonight at 10:20 p.m. EDT (0220 GMT on July 28). 

Then, a Falcon Heavy carrying the huge Jupiter 3 communications satellite is scheduled to lift off during a 99-minute window that opens at 11:04 p.m. EDT (0304 GMT on July 28) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which is also on Florida's Space Coast.

We could therefore see two SpaceX launches, with two different types of rockets, occur just 44 minutes apart and from pads within a few miles of one another. That would be quite a sight, and it would break new ground for spaceflight.

According to Space Launch Delta 45, the unit of the U.S. Space Force that controls Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, the current record for shortest time between launches from the U.S. East Coast is 97 minutes. And, that mark dates all the way back to 1966.

Related: 8 ways SpaceX has transformed space travel

See more

If they happen, you can watch both of tonight's liftoffs here on Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX. But there's no guarantee they will, of course. Florida's summertime weather is famously iffy; launch-scrubbing storms can boil up quickly on the Space Coast. Then there are the potential technical issues. 

The Falcon Heavy was supposed to fly last night, for example, but SpaceX shut things down 65 seconds before liftoff due to an unspecified "violation of abort criteria." Recently, the company also aborted two Falcon 9 Starlink missions before launching them successfully the next day.

RELATED STORIES:

— SpaceX rocket launches on record-setting 15th mission, lands on ship at sea (video)

— 8 ways that SpaceX has transformed spaceflight

— SpaceX Starlink satellites had to make 25,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in just 6 months — and it will only get worse

Each of tonight's two planned launches is interesting in its own right. The Starlink mission, for example, features a Falcon 9 with a first stage that already has 14 flights under its belt. A successful launch would bring that booster within one flight of SpaceX's reuse record, currently held by two different Falcon 9 first stages.

And tonight's Falcon 9 will likely fly again in the future; SpaceX plans to land it on a ship at sea about 8.5 minutes after launch.

Meanwhile, tonight's Falcon Heavy mission will loft the largest commercial communications satellite ever built. Jupiter 3 weighs 10.2 tons (9.1 metric tons) and, when fully deployed, will have a wingspan similar to that of a commercial jet, according to its operator, Hughes Network Systems.

Plus, every Falcon Heavy mission is special, given how powerful the rocket is and how rarely it leaves the ground (compared to the Falcon 9, anyway). The Heavy has flown just six times to date, though three of those missions occurred in the last eight months.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Mike Wall
Mike Wall
Senior Space Writer

Michael Wall is a Senior Space Writer with Space.com and joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers exoplanets, spaceflight and military space, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life, "Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.