Inspiration4 crew celebrates return to Earth after 3-day SpaceX mission

The Inspiration4 crew poses for a selfie in the Crew Dragon cupola. (Image credit: Inspiration4)

Inspiration4's crew of civilian astronauts is sharing their joy after returning to Earth from their three-day mission in orbit.

Last Wednesday (Sept. 15), four people strapped into a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule and launched to space for Inspiration4, the first all-civilian mission to orbit the planet. The crew landed back on Earth Saturday (Sept. 18), splashing down off the Florida coast at 7:06 p.m. EDT (2306 GMT).

After a successful parachute-assisted landing in the Atlantic Ocean, the crew was quick to share their excitement online.

"Happy. Healthy. Home." Inspiration4's official mission Twitter account shared on Saturday. "Welcome back to Earth."

The official mission account tweeted again on Sunday (Sept. 19), sharing a selfie that the crew took together while in space.

"Splashdown!!!" mission pilot Sian Proctor tweeted a little over two hours after landing. "Best ride of my life! Thank you @SpaceX and @elonmusk@" she tweeted a few minutes later alongside a SpaceX post showing video of the splashdown.

Proctor went on to share that she has "nothing but #gratitude!! Thank you to everyone who helped make our mission a success and supported us through the historic journey," and "We did it!!!" she added in two follow-up tweets.

"We accomplished all of our on-orbit objectives but the most emotional point for me was shortly after splashdown when we learned we surpassed our @StJude fundraising goal," mission commander Jared Isaacman shared Monday (Sept. 20) morning following a $50 million donation from SpaceX founder Elon Musk.

Mission specialist Chris Sembroski also shared his joy following the mission. "What an amazing adventure! I’m so glad to be home on earth and to be back with my family. There is so much to share! What an amazing @inspiration4x team! Thanks @SpaceX!" he tweeted.

"There were four in this Dragon, but all of us went along for the ride," he tweeted. "Thank you to everyone for making this mission so successful."

Mission medical officer Hayley Arceneaux also shared her excitement and joy after safely and successfully completing the mission and landing back on Earth.

"The absolute most incredible experience of my life," Arceneaux shared after landing. "Can't wait to share more with you all!"

